‘Merry Menagerie’ Returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for 2021 Holiday Season

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular “Merry Menagerie” puppets will be returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this holiday season. Discovery Island will spring to life with a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, realized in the form of life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets. Reindeer, foxes, polar bears, penguins, and more will interact with guests, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a whimsical display and playful atmosphere for guests of all ages to enjoy.

