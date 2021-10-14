‘Merry Menagerie’ Returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for 2021 Holiday Season
The popular “Merry Menagerie” puppets will be returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this holiday season. Discovery Island will spring to life with a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, realized in the form of life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets. Reindeer, foxes, polar bears, penguins, and more will interact with guests, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a whimsical display and playful atmosphere for guests of all ages to enjoy.wdwnt.com
