CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USMNT Is Positioned Well for Mexico, World Cup Qualification After Roller-Coaster Week

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn such an intense, fast-moving period, it's easy to become prisoner of the moment. As it relates to the U.S. men's national team and its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, that means, for those on the outside, contemplating a roller coaster of what-ifs, worst-case scenarios and knee-jerk reactions that may either be lacking the context of the bigger picture or may not entirely be rooted in reality—at least not with the full complement of evidence required to come to such conclusions. For those on the inside, it means tuning all of that out as much as possible and keeping one eye on the big picture and the other on what's right in front of you.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

How USMNT Is Applying Lessons Learned to October World Cup Qualifying Window

Everyone expected it to be hard. Everyone knew it was going to be a challenge. But the first window of Concacaf’s Octagonal World Cup qualifying competition was an eye-opening grind nevertheless. A schedule featuring three games in three countries—all across just seven days—evolved quickly into a battle of attrition for...
SOCCER
Slate

The USMNT’s Big Idea for Its Next World Cup Qualifiers

Where does the U.S. men’s national team go from here?. The Americans finished September’s three-game set of World Cup qualifiers with two draws and a win, earning five points and a tie for second in the standings. If World Cup qualifying ended today, the team would make it to the 2022 tournament. (World Cup qualifying is probably not going to end today, but considering we are still living in the fadeout of 2020’s final hammered chord, let’s never say never.) It’s a good place to be.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Report: John Brooks Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers

The U.S. men's national team was already forced into one roster change for its three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, and a second appears to be in the offing. Center back John Brooks will stay in Germany during the international break, according to Bild, with a back injury preventing him from joining the U.S. for games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. (Wolfsburg also omitted Brooks from its list of players released for international duty, lending further credence to his U.S. absence.) With Tim Ream already withdrawing from camp and being replaced by Walker Zimmerman over the weekend, Brooks's injury will force manager Gregg Berhalter into another defensive change, should he elect to keep his roster size at 27 players.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Refocused USMNT Light on Expectation Claims as World Cup Qualifying Resumes

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s been next to no discussion this week concerning point totals or targets, big-picture goals or evolution. Nobody’s talking about making statements to the rest of Concacaf, reflecting on Couva or envisioning Qatar. The U.S. men’s national team tried that a month ago. It didn’t feel right...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Mexico
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup Qualification: Tanzania have a mountain to climb – Poulsen

The Danish tactician is not carried away by the Taifa Stars’ bright start en route to next year’s global football showpiece. Coach Kim Poulsen stated that Tanzania have ‘a mountain to climb’ towards qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Although Taifa Stars are the lowest-ranked team in...
FIFA
theScore

Panama shuts out USMNT to score huge upset in World Cup qualifying

Panama beat the United States men's national team for the first time in a World Cup qualifier, shutting out its CONCACAF rivals 1-0 on Sunday to jump up to third place. Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy, who plays for Nashville SC in Major League Soccer, downed his adopted country with a scrappy header off a corner kick in the 54th minute.
MLS
goal.com

McKennie to start for USMNT in World Cup qualifier against Jamaica

The midfielder is back with the team after being dismissed for violating team policy last month. Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Weston McKennie will start the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Thursday. The decision to start McKennie comes as the Juventus midfielder returns to the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

For USMNT, World Cup qualifying and pandemic precautions make for some tough decisions

PANAMA CITY — The charter carrying the U.S. men’s national soccer team from Austin landed at Tocumen International Airport here Friday without goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson, notable figures in the seven-month campaign for a 2022 World Cup berth. Both are healthy and in good standing. Both were...
MLS
FOX Sports

World Cup Qualifier: USMNT vow not to overlook Jamaica as next window opens

Recency bias is real, and that’s a good thing for the United States men’s national team. After the USMNT played five completely underwhelming halves of soccer last month to kick off the qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a 45-minute blitz led by 18-year-old debutant Ricardo Pepi in Honduras allowed the Americans to turn a 1-0 deficit into a stirring 4-1 victory.
FIFA
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: The USMNT visits Panama in World Cup qualifying

The Union’s Olivier Mbaizo is likely to play for Cameroon as the Indomitable Lions chase the first-place Ivory Coast in their World Cup qualifying group. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. (NBCSN) Four games into the FA Women’s Super League season, Manchester City has just one win. The squad has a pile of...
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying takeaways: After Ricardo Pepi stars against Jamaica, here's what to know vs. Panama

The United States men's national team is sitting pretty in World Cup qualifying, resting at the summit of the Concacaf table thanks to an undefeated start and back-to-back wins. Thursday's victory further cemented Ricardo Pepi as the star No. 9 for this team, it showed what a midfield with Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams could look like, and it also allowed for some fine performances off the bench, which is important during a three-game window.
MLS
KVUE

Texas native Pepi lifts USMNT over Jamaica in World Cup qualifier

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States men's national soccer team (USMNT) defeated Jamaica 2-0 in Austin at Q2 Stadium. Texas native Ricardo Pepi continued his goal-scoring rout in Q2 Stadium a header in the 49th minute to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead. Austin fans are no stranger to Pepi goals, either. Pepi scored two goals in the 5-3 FC Dallas win over Austin FC in late August.
MLS
Bleacher Report

USMNT Lose to Panama 1-0 in 2022 World Cup Qualifier After Anibal Godoy Goal

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter decided to shuffle the lineup for Sunday's road matchup against Panama in World Cup qualifying. It turned out to be costly. The USMNT dropped crucial points against their underdog opponents, losing 1-0. Anibal Godoy's glancing header off a corner kick was the...
MLS
goal.com

Five times the Super Eagles messed up World Cup or Afcon qualification

Goal look back on Nigeria's previous failures to secure their participation at the global or continental showpiece. Even though the current Super Eagles iteration aren’t in dire straits, Thursday’s defeat by The Central African Republic has elicited some trepidation among fans of the West African nation. This unease stems from...
FIFA
WSYX ABC6

USMNT to host Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off its first loss of 2022 World Cup qualifying Sunday night, the US Men's National Team will return to Columbus Wednesday to take on Costa Rica in the final match of the current qualifying window. The US had won back-to-back qualifying matches before Sunday's 1-0...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy