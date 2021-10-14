USMNT Is Positioned Well for Mexico, World Cup Qualification After Roller-Coaster Week

In such an intense, fast-moving period, it's easy to become prisoner of the moment. As it relates to the U.S. men's national team and its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, that means, for those on the outside, contemplating a roller coaster of what-ifs, worst-case scenarios and knee-jerk reactions that may either be lacking the context of the bigger picture or may not entirely be rooted in reality—at least not with the full complement of evidence required to come to such conclusions. For those on the inside, it means tuning all of that out as much as possible and keeping one eye on the big picture and the other on what's right in front of you.