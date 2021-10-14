CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Freed Venezuelan opposition leader sees hope for elections breakthrough

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara has lost his freedom twice at the hands of Nicolás Maduro’s regime, but he now sees a "window of opportunity" to bring about free and fair elections. Why it matters: Guevara and other opposition delegates have been holding negotiations in Mexico with officials from Maduro's...

