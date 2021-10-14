CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 Texas A&M heads to Mizzou after 'Bama upset win

ESPN
 4 days ago

No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri (3-3, 0-2), Saturday at noon EDT (SEC Network). Line: Texas A&M by 9 1/2, according to . Series record: Texas A&M leads 8-7. Texas A&M went from winless after two games in the SEC to the team that toppled mighty Alabama and jumped into the Top 25 in one weekend. Now the Aggies need to back up their performance against the Crimson Tide against Missouri, which is also trying to find its first SEC win. The Tigers are coming off a shootout win over North Texas that did little to solve their problems on defense, where they are among the worst in the nation in several statistical categories.

