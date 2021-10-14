CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cRO9g0U00

Earl Old Person, the chief of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana and former chairman of the tribal business council, has died of cancer. He was 92.

Old Person died Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital “after a long battle with cancer,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.

“The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the passing of Chief Old Person,” the tribe said in a statement Wednesday. “A chapter in our history has come to a close.”

Old Person was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council in 1954 and served for over 60 years. He was chairman of the business council for over 50 years, the tribe said, making him the longest serving elected tribal official in the country.

In 1978, the family of the late Jim White Calf bestowed the hereditary, lifetime chieftainship to Old Person, tribal officials said.

Old Person met many dignitaries including every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower, the British Royal Family, the Shah of Iran and other world leaders, the tribe said.

In 1971, Old Person was invited to Tehran, Iran, to attend ceremonies celebrating the 2,500th anniversary of the establishment of the Persian Empire.

Old Person told the Great Falls Tribune that he was invited to have high tea with the shah.

“So I put on my costume and went,” Old Person said in a 2008 interview. “He asked me to give a small talk so I stood up and asked the shah to join me. He stood up beside me and I started to speak, but I could see people smiling and I began to get worried so I cut my speech short.”

Old Person did not know that Irian diplomatic protocol dictated that the Iranian monarch never be made to stand at another's prompting.

“He responded very graciously,” said Old Person, who said he later asked the interpreter if he had done anything wrong.

“No,” Old Person said the interpreter replied, “but you did do something that has never been done in the previous 2,500 years when you asked the shah to stand up.”

Old Person worked to preserve the tribal language and traditions and fought to block oil and gas development in the Badger-Two Medicine area, south of the Blackfeet Reservation and sacred to the tribe.

“This is going to be a big void that we all have to step up and try to fill,” said Democratic state Rep. Marvin Weatherwax of Browning. “He's been such an inspiration for a lot of us, especially me. He's the reason I decided to get into politics.”

Weatherwax said Old Person is “one of the heroes you wanted to be able to say (that) you knew this person."

During his career, Old Person served as president of the National Congress of American Indians in the 1970s, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Montana in 1994 and was awarded the Jeanette Rankin Civil Liberties Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana. He was inducted into the Montana Indian Hall of Fame in 2007 and in 2020, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls gave Old Person its Western Heritage Award.

Montana’s political leaders mourned Old Person’s death.

“Chief Old Person leaves a lasting legacy with his love for people, unparalleled strength of character, dedication to service, and commitment to preserving cultural heritage,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. "Chief Old Person dedicated his life as a tireless advocate, educator, storyteller, and song singer not only for the Blackfeet people, but also for our state and nation. His legacy will live on for many generations.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, in a social media post, said Old Person "was a great Montanan and a great American. My prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Blackfeet Nation. It was an honor to know him.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said he and his wife Sharla were mourning the loss of a “great man and a dear friend.”

“Chief Old Person was a fierce advocate for the Blackfeet Nation and all of Indian Country for his entire life, and the world is a better place because he was in it,” Tester said on Twitter.

Plans for memorial services are still pending, the tribe said.

———

This story has been corrected to show Old Person was elected to the tribal council in 1954, not 1952

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Longtime Blackfeet Chief, Cultural Steward, Dies at 92

Earl Old Person, the cultural trustee, political leader, natural resource defender, and peacemaker who led the Blackfeet Indian Reservation for more than six decades — longer than any other tribal leader in U.S. history — died Wednesday after an extended battle with cancer. He was 92. “The Blackfeet People have...
FRANCE
kuer.org

PM News Brief: Yellowstone search for Ogden man ends, 17 COVID deaths & remembering Chief Earl Old Person

Utah health officials reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 Friday — two of them were women younger than 45. There were also nearly 1,500 new cases of the virus Friday according to the state’s Department of Health. Hospitalizations are down slightly from a week ago, but intensive care unit beds are still hard to come by as 93% of beds in Utah are full. — Caroline Ballard.
OGDEN, UT
The Associated Press

Federal judge for southern Mississippi dies of cancer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo, who served on the bench for more than seven years in Mississippi, died Sunday, the court system announced. Gargiulo, who presided in the state’s Southern District, died from complications from pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the judges in the area. His age wasn’t immediately available.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Greg Gianforte
Indy100

10 of Colin Powell’s most powerful quotes

The first Black US secretary of state, Colin Powell, has died after Covid complications. His family took to Facebook and posted a statement to announce Powell’s death, confirming that he had received full vaccination: “General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid-19,” they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Politics#The Blackfeet Tribe#The Business Council#The British Royal Family#The Great Falls Tribune#Irian#Iranian
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fox News host under fire for using Colin Powell’s death to launch anti-vaccine mandate rant

It didn’t take long for Fox News to turn the death of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell into a reason to cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.General Powell, the first Black man to hold either of those high government posts, passed away early Monday from complications due to Covid-19. In a statement announcing his death, his family noted that he had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.It was this last fact that Fox and Friends host Will Cain seized on just minutes after delivering the news of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colin Powell, died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement. "He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," the family said. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

427K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy