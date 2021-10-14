CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superman & Lois’: Djouliet Amara Joins Season 2 Cast Of CW Series

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Djouliet Amara ( Riverdale , The Porter ) has joined the cast of the CW ’s Superman & Lois as a recurring guest star in Season 2.

Amara will portray a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers, with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Amara just wrapped work on the BET/CBC series The Porter . She next will appear in Paramount+’s Guilty Party opposite Kate Beckinsale, which is set to premiere on October 14 , and as Nancy Woods in the CW’s Riverdale . On the big screen, she will work opposite Suki Waterhouse in the indie feature Seance .

She is repped by Esther Cohen at The Characters Agency in Vancouver and Chris Reid at Underground in L.A.

