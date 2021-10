The Last Vegas Raiders have had a pretty bad week from a PR perspective but you could make an argument that Washington Football Team’s week has been even worse. While Jon Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach, the emails in question that led to this decision came from his communications with WFT high-ups. That these emails included racist and homophobic language, as well as topless photos of WFT cheerleaders, shined a light on how similar those people inside the organization were to Gruden.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO