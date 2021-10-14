CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: China to launch second space station crew today

By Andrew Jones
Space.com
Space.com
 11 days ago
China is all set to launch its second crew of three astronauts to its new space station — including the first woman to visit the orbiting outpost. The Shenzhou 13 spacecraft is scheduled to launch atop a Long March 2F rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at...

