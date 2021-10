A Eurasian eagle owl named Gladys that went missing after flying away earlier this month is dead, the Minnesota Zoo confirmed last week. The zoo said last Tuesday that the animal "flew off to a tree and didn't return" during a "routine training session" earlier in October. Staff members tried tracking the owl, the zoo said at the time, adding that Gladys did not "pose a threat to public safety and we are proactively working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to assist in the search."

