Economy

Feds warn companies: Fake online reviews could lead to fines

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Federal regulators say they are cracking down on “an explosion” of businesses' use of fake reviews and other misleading messages to promote their products and services on social media.

The Federal Trade Commission said it has warned hundreds of major corporations and smaller businesses that they could face fines if they use bogus endorsements to deceive consumers.

“The rise of social media has blurred the line between authentic content and advertising, leading to an explosion in deceptive endorsements across the marketplace,” the FTC said in a news release Wednesday.

The FTC action signals a commitment to flex its authority to use penalties to enforce consumer protection laws. The agency said it has sent formal notices of penalty offenses to about 700 companies, warning they could face penalties of up to $43,792 for each violation.

“Fake reviews and other forms of deceptive endorsements cheat consumers and undercut honest businesses,” said Samuel Levine, who heads the agency’s consumer protection bureau. “Advertisers will pay a price if they engage in these deceptive practices.”

The companies receiving the notices are a who’s who of Corporate America — including major corporations, big retailers and consumer product companies, as well as leading advertisers and ad agencies.

They include tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google and its YouTube video service, as well as internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast. Others run from retailer Abercrombie & Fitch and brewer Anheuser-Busch to manufacturers General Electric, General Motors and Honda. Popular shopping and review sites such as eBay and Yelp also are included.

The FTC, however, stressed that a company having received a notice does not suggest that it has engaged in deceptive or unfair conduct.

The notice cites practices the agency found previously to be unfair or deceptive. They include falsely claiming a third-party endorsement, misrepresenting whether an endorser is an actual user or using an endorsement to make deceptive performance claims. It also listed failing to disclose a significant connection with an endorser and misrepresenting that the endorser's experience represents that of a typical consumer.

Benzinga

Cannabis Execs Talk 'Silly' Canadian Regulations, US, Expansion, The Value Of Good Partners

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Friday, Trent MacDonald, CFO of Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), Niel Marotta, co-founder and CEO of Indiva Ltd (OTC:NDVAF) and Kevin McLaughlin, director at Centri Business Consulting, participated in a panel discussion of the ways early stage cannabis companies can translate their focused growth strategies into expanding market shares.
ECONOMY
eastcountymagazine.org

CUSTOMS SEIZES FORGED COVID-19 VACCINATION CARDS AND BANNED DRUGS; FEDS WARNS OF CRIMINAL PENALTIES FOR USING FAKE CARDS

Ivermectin pills and hydroxychloroquine from China also seized. October 6, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – The FBI has warned of federal criminal penalties for using, buying or selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers report multiple seizures of fake vaccination cards at international borders, as well as intercepting shipments of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine ills shipped in violation of FDA regulations. The shipments have been turned over to the FDA office of criminal investigation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTLA

U.S. investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600K diesel Ram trucks

U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday […]
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Chip Tech Firm Arm Plans to Slash Development Time for Connected Devices

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm in the midst of a $54 billion takeover by Nvidia Corp, on Monday announced tools aimed at cutting the development time of so-called "internet of things" connected devices by some 40%. For decades, the process of developing most computing...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

