Harvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 bln

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BOSTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June.

Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an "outstanding" year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the returns trail those of other prominent endowments that invest in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds the way Harvard does.

N.P. Narvekar, the university's chief investment officer and chief executive of Harvard Management Company (HMC), said Harvard's gains would have been much higher had the school invested in riskier assets. He also cautioned that the endowment won't produce these types of returns every year.

Over the last years, Harvard took less risk in its portfolio than many of its peers, Narvekar said in the university's annual financial report. "Put another way, given the extraordinarily strong performance of the overall markets this past year, a meaningfully higher level of portfolio risk would have increased HMC's returns dramatically," he said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's endowment returned 56% in the year ended in June to $27.4 billion, while Brown University's gained 52% to $6.9 billion, the schools said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Fast Company

I’m a student activist: Here’s how we pushed Harvard University to finally divest from fossil fuels

Harvard University President Larry Bacow may have been unable to bring himself to use the word itself. But when his email landed in the inboxes of Harvard students last month, its message couldn’t have been clearer: The university was at last divesting—cutting oil, gas, and coal from the investment portfolio of its $53 billion endowment. For a planet growing hotter by the day, the announcement came as a historic victory. And it also came as a historic victory for a movement whose activism, after years of campaigning, protesting, and organizing, had finally forced the hand of the world’s richest university.
Shore News Network

Harvard’s Endowment Ballooned By $11 Billion As It Fought Off Student Class-Action Lawsuit Over Tuition Costs

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. Harvard University announced Thursday that its endowment...
Register Citizen

Yale's endowment hits new record, $42.3 billion, second to Harvard

NEW HAVEN — Yale University’s endowment hit a new record of $42.3 billion, with the highest investment return since 2000, according to the university. It was the last fiscal year in which the late David Swensen played a role. Swensen died May 5 after a long battle with cancer. The...
Boston Herald

Ticker: Harvard endowment tops $53B; Jobless claims hit pandemic low

Harvard, already the nation’s wealthiest university, grew its endowment to more than $53 billion in the latest fiscal year, the Ivy League school reported in its annual financial report released Thursday. The $11.3 billion in growth over the previous fiscal year was driven by a 33.6% return on its investments.
Harvard Crimson

Harvard’s Endowment Soars to $53.2 Billion, Reports 33.6% Returns

Harvard's endowment — which is controlled by the Harvard Management Company — reached its largest sum in history at the end of fiscal year 2021. By Steve S. Li. Harvard Management Company returned 33.6 percent on its investments for the fiscal year ending in June 2021, skyrocketing the value of the University’s endowment to $53.2 billion, the largest sum in its history and an increase of $11.3 billion from the previous fiscal year.
brown.edu

Fueled by soaring financial markets, Brown endowment return tops 50%

For Fiscal Year 2021, the endowment provided $194 million for student scholarships, scientific research and other strategic priorities — investments in education and research expected to grow markedly in the coming years. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Buoyed by strong performance among financial markets across the globe, the Brown University...
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

