Winter Programs

Keep Moving Your Education Forward. The Felician Way. One of the best ways to graduate on time while saving the most money is by taking Winter courses at Felician. To graduate within four years, you’ll need to take 30 credits per year. But, that doesn’t mean you need to take 15 credits each Fall and Spring. If you find it hard to balance 15 credits a semester, then taking Winter courses is the perfect option, because it allows you to earn 30 credits per year while taking fewer courses at a time.