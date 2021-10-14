CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin to invest $100M to address health care worker shortage

By Phil McCausland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration announced Thursday that it will direct $100 million to the National Health Service Corps to help address the health care worker shortage. Pulled from funding in the American Rescue Plan, the $100 million represents one of the nation’s biggest investments in a program that helps place primary care doctors in communities that have difficulty recruiting and retaining them. It's a five-fold increase from previous years, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

