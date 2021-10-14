Harbor Homes looking for winter shelter support

Harbor Homes is looking to reopen its winter shelters and is reaching out to the community for a final push of support. A winter shelter has been operated by Island clergy for the past six years until last year when Harbor Homes, a nonprofit organization leading the way in providing respite to people experiencing homelessness, secured space at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown to open an afternoon warming shelter and an overnight shelter. The shelters at the Whaling Church were made possible in part through a $150,000 grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and a $10,000 donation from Bad Martha’s to buy food.