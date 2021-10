The entirety of YOU season 3 launched on Netflix earlier today, and it only took a single episode for the show to surprise us. Early on in the story, we were introduced to Michaela McManus in the role of Natalie, a real-estate agent who was clearly the next target of Joe Goldberg’s affections. It seemed like we were going down the same path as the first two seasons, only for Love to recognize what was happening and then kill Natalie in the closing seconds. This sets a lot of other things in motion, including some that could take weeks in order to properly unravel.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO