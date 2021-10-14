1 arrested after MSP finds body believed to be missing teen in Hastings Twp.

Michigan State Police’s Wayland Post found human remains in a shallow grave Thursday that they believe to be those of a teenager reported missing last month.

Troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in Hastings Township as part of helping Hastings police investigate the teen’s missing person case.

The search warrant was obtained based on new information a witness gave detectives, according to a news release.

Investigators found the human remains in a shallow grave on the property during their search.

Lane Roslund, 17, was reported missing to the Hastings Police Department on Sept. 21.

An autopsy will take place to determine the manner of death and to positively identify the body.

During further investigations, troopers developed a another 17-year-old Hastings resident as a suspect and arrested him on charges of open murder and concealing the death of an individual.

The Barry County Prosecutor's Office says Patrick Hunter Gilmore faces up to five years in prison for the death concealment charge.

He was arraigned Thursday in Hastings District Court.

Bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.

A probable cause conference is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

The investigation continues.