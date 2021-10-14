CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Authors Jerry Jenkins, Charlie Canham to give talks at PSC VIC

By adkscott
adirondackalmanack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at the Visitor Interpretive Center (VIC) at Paul Smith’s College the Adirondack Lecture series will continue with Jerry Jenkins and Charlie Canham. On Saturday October 16th at 2pm join photographer, botanist, ecologist, and author Jerry Jenkins for his talk “The Northern Forest Atlas: New Tools for Field Biology.” Jenkins is the director of the Atlas project. Formally he was a scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society Adirondack Program. He is the author of The Adirondack Atlas, Acid Rain in the Adirondacks, Protecting Biodiversity on Conservation Easements, Climate Change in the Adirondacks and his most recent work, The Northern Forest Atlas, That project has generated many products that can be found at https://northernforestatlas.org/ Jerry is the recipient of the Harold K. Hochschild award from the Adirondack Museum and the W.S. Cooper award from the Ecological Society of America. His Adirondack Atlas is one of the best reference books on the Adirondacks. The atlas covers topics ranging from recreation, industry, budgets, plants, and animals. On Saturday Jenkins will discuss his Northern Forest Atlas and before and after his lecture had a display for people to ask questions about.

www.adirondackalmanack.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartsem.edu

Dr. Hossein Kamaly to Give Talk at McGill University

Dr. Hossein Kamaly, Associate Professor of Islamic Studies and Holder of the Imam Ali Chair in Shi’i Studies and Dialogue among Islamic Legal Schools, will speak at McGill University’s Institute for Islamic Studies at 3 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The event is online. Register at this link. Dr....
HARTFORD, CT
adirondackalmanack.com

Prisons, Environment, and Race in the Adirondack Park

October 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. This Zoom program is free and open to the public. Since the 1840s, the Adirondack environment has proven a pivotal factor in the planning, construction, and operation of prisons in the North Country. Clarence Jefferson Hall Jr. will analyze this phenomenon with a special focus on the role of incarcerated people of color in shaping—and reshaping—the Adirondack landscape. This talk is adapted from Hall’s first book, A Prison in the Woods: Environment and Incarceration in New York’s North Country, published by the University of Massachusetts Press in November 2020. Hall is assistant professor in the Department of History at Queensborough Community College / CUNY and visiting instructor in the Department of Social Science and Cultural Studies at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Park Agency Should Allow Verbal Public Comments

The agency’s response to Adirondack Wild’s request, so far, has been that they would “take it into consideration.”. Governor Hochul has announced a Government Transparency Initiative which requires all New York State agencies to submit plans this month on how they will improve transparency. That order obviously includes the Adirondack Park Agency. Given that order, APA should be allowing the public to sign up and speak directly to the Adirondack Park Agency’s decision-makers during their regularly scheduled webcast meetings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Animals#Northern Forest Atlas#The Cary Institute#Phd#Cornell University#The Adirondack Land Trust#The Adirondack Council
adirondackalmanack.com

Pearsall Foundation Announces Grant Awards

The trustees of the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation have announced this year’s awards to area not-for-profits. Of the 53 grant proposals received this year, 38 were funded in whole or in part. Area not-for-profits that received grants from the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation this year included:. $500 to Lake...
CHARITIES
adirondackalmanack.com

Conservationists honored at Adirondack Wild’s annual meeting

Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve conveyed its annual awards to five Adirondack residents on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. The Paul Schaefer Wilderness Award was conveyed to recently retired Adirondack Park Agency natural resource planners and supervisors Walter (Walt) Linck and...
NORTH CREEK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy