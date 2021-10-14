Authors Jerry Jenkins, Charlie Canham to give talks at PSC VIC

This week at the Visitor Interpretive Center (VIC) at Paul Smith’s College the Adirondack Lecture series will continue with Jerry Jenkins and Charlie Canham. On Saturday October 16th at 2pm join photographer, botanist, ecologist, and author Jerry Jenkins for his talk “The Northern Forest Atlas: New Tools for Field Biology.” Jenkins is the director of the Atlas project. Formally he was a scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society Adirondack Program. He is the author of The Adirondack Atlas, Acid Rain in the Adirondacks, Protecting Biodiversity on Conservation Easements, Climate Change in the Adirondacks and his most recent work, The Northern Forest Atlas, That project has generated many products that can be found at https://northernforestatlas.org/ Jerry is the recipient of the Harold K. Hochschild award from the Adirondack Museum and the W.S. Cooper award from the Ecological Society of America. His Adirondack Atlas is one of the best reference books on the Adirondacks. The atlas covers topics ranging from recreation, industry, budgets, plants, and animals. On Saturday Jenkins will discuss his Northern Forest Atlas and before and after his lecture had a display for people to ask questions about.