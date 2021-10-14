CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee to Decide on Criminal Referral for Steve Bannon After Refusing to Testify

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said the committee "will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Mississippi State
MSNBC

White House: Biden 'has no intention to lead an insurrection'

As part of its comprehensive investigation, the bipartisan House committee examining the Jan. 6 attack is seeking materials from the White House — not because the Biden administration bears responsibility for the insurrectionist riot, but because its predecessor does. As we've discussed, Donald Trump, eager to hide as much information...
POTUS
Axios

Jan. 6 panel releases contempt report on Steve Bannon

The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution on Monday night that seeks to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena. Why it matters: The report is the first of several steps that need to be taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump sues Capitol riot committee and National Archives

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, asking a federal judge to stop the National Archives from handing over a raft of documents that President Joe Biden had greenlighted for release despite Trump’s claims of executive privilege.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

January 6th Committee prepares to drop the hammer on Bannon

After Former Trump Senior Advisor Steve Bannon refused to comply with a lawful subpoena, special congressional committee members are preparing to hold him in contempt. Maria Teresa Kumar and her panel discuss what that could mean, and whether or not the commission will ask Donald Trump to testify. Oct. 18, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump guru Steve Bannon has no legal standing to refuse to testify about Capitol riot

Congress is correct to begin legal contempt proceedings against onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and the Justice Department should prosecute them aggressively if Bannon continues his defiance. Several of the Sunday news shows this week featured discussions of Bannon’s situation. The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Referral#Federal Court#Executive Privilege#The Select Committee#Democrat#White House
CNBC

Trump sues Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee in bid to block records requests

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members...
POTUS
New York Post

Trump sues to halt release of records to Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the release of documents to the Democrat-led House committee that’s investigating the Capitol riot. Trump filed the lawsuit in DC district court, arguing his presidential records should remain private — and starting what could be a protracted fight...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
605K+
Followers
64K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy