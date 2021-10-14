CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Joe Manchin's 'Good Friend,' Union Leader Cecil Roberts, Says Eliminating Fossil Fuels Is a Deal-Breaker

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts stands by his friend Joe Manchin who seeks "innovation, not elimination" when it comes to fossil fuels.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 457

Cheryl Gregerson Haines
4d ago

Elimination of fossil fuels is not practical now or in the near future. Wind and solar are not ready to perform st the same level. Nuclear power is one of the best choices so far. Electricity takes coal to produce it. Manchin comes from WV, which Trump won by 39 points, he walks a very fine line. We are not ready to do away with fossil fuels, technology just isn't there yet It is a pipe dream to think that renewables will perform satisfactorily, even in the next 20 years. Manchin stand 💪 strong.

Reply(58)
157
Neal Houtz
4d ago

Yeah right. We were energy independent and now Biden is begging the Arabs to increase their production and lower oil prices so he can get re-elected.

Reply(47)
85
John L Pund
4d ago

The cleanest, safest and cheapest source of energy is fusion-reaction. Not fission, but fusion. We have virtually an unlimited supply of fuel (hydrogen from fractured water, and the byproduct is helium and oxygen - all recycled again. Do the research. This should be a "race-to-the-moon-size" national commitment. Not wind, wave and solar alternatives.

Reply(8)
37
Related
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

The New York Times Shows How to Hold Joe Manchin Accountable for His Obstructionism

There are actual journalistic solutions to the crises of Both Siderism and Horserace coverage, both of which have completely screwed up the story of how the president is trying to shove an overwhelmingly popular economic agenda through the rathole that is the United States Congress. One of the more conspicuous clogs in the process is, obviously, the senior senator from West Virginia. There is a way to illustrate the cost of Joe Manchin's obstructionism without resorting to either of those two hoary dodges—or without jumping up and down, red-faced and howling, for that matter. The New York Times demonstrates the best way to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Sen. Joe Manchin Has Decided Red Lines on the Child Tax Credit in Democrats’ Trillion-Dollar Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has decided to draw red lines for the much-debated, controversial Democrats’ trillion-dollar bill, this time it’s about the expansion of child tax credit provision in the bill. Joe Manchin informed the White House that the bill must include that child tax credit needs to have “established work” criteria and the income limit of the family must be in the range of $60,000. If these points are added to it, then only he will vote for the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
The Guardian

Biden’s budget could transform life for working women. Don’t let Manchin gut it

Joe Manchin is worried that American families will get spoiled if their government looks out for them too much. In negotiations over the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), the Biden administration’s sweeping social spending bill that is poised to be passed through budget reconciliation, the West Virginia senator has reportedly admonished the Biden administration and progressive Democrats that the bill is too big. The Build Back Better Act has already shrunk: the Biden administration initially proposed $3.5tn in social spending, which in negotiation has dwindled dramatically to $2.2tn. The cuts already mean that Biden will likely fail to meet some of his campaign promises, a prospect that spells bad news for the Democrats in next year’s midterm elections.
ELECTIONS
mediaite.com

‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Manchin is opposed to a centerpiece of his party's climate plans. Fellow Dems say they might withhold their votes in response.

The stakes: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made clear he doesn't support a central climate component of the Democrats' social spending bill — a program to pay utilities for steadily increasing the amount of clean energy in their portfolios. Our finely tuned but very unscientific Manch-o-Meter shows resistance from the influential centrist that's one tick away from "hell, no":
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Fossil Fuel#Union#Umwa#Cepp#The U S Senate
ecowatch.com

Manchin Seeks to Gut Key Climate Provision From Infrastructure Bill as West Virginia Suffers Worsening Floods

Climate change is driving increasing flooding in West Virginia, overwhelming aging infrastructure and dumping raw sewage into waterways, The New York Times reports, and West Virginians will suffer disproportionately as climate change continues to worsen. Meanwhile, their Senator, Democrat Joe Manchin has told the White House he strongly opposes a...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Manchin presents demands as Democrats face deadline on Biden agenda

​President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked strategy last week over the stalled multitrillion-dollar infrastructure packages — as Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in getting the legislation passed in the Senate, raised new demands, according to reports. Further complicating the matter as Congress returns to Washington on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
605K+
Followers
64K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy