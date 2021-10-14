Joe Manchin's 'Good Friend,' Union Leader Cecil Roberts, Says Eliminating Fossil Fuels Is a Deal-Breaker

There are actual journalistic solutions to the crises of Both Siderism and Horserace coverage, both of which have completely screwed up the story of how the president is trying to shove an overwhelmingly popular economic agenda through the rathole that is the United States Congress. One of the more conspicuous clogs in the process is, obviously, the senior senator from West Virginia. There is a way to illustrate the cost of Joe Manchin's obstructionism without resorting to either of those two hoary dodges—or without jumping up and down, red-faced and howling, for that matter. The New York Times demonstrates the best way to do that.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO