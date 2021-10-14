Westmoreland coroner called to fatal crash on Route 30 in Hempfield

The Westmoreland County coroner was called Thursday to a fatal crash along Route 30 in Hempfield, according to a county dispatch supervisor.

Route 30 was closed in both directions more than one hour after the multiple vehicle crash happened about 12:45 p.m., the dispatcher said. The roadway reopened just before 3 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded. Crews were rerouting motorists westbound around the crash scene via Agnew Road.

State police are investigating but no further information was available.