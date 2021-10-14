CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland coroner called to fatal crash on Route 30 in Hempfield

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFZ84_0cRO83tj00

The Westmoreland County coroner was called Thursday to a fatal crash along Route 30 in Hempfield, according to a county dispatch supervisor.

Route 30 was closed in both directions more than one hour after the multiple vehicle crash happened about 12:45 p.m., the dispatcher said. The roadway reopened just before 3 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded. Crews were rerouting motorists westbound around the crash scene via Agnew Road.

State police are investigating but no further information was available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Accidents
Hempfield Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Accident#Route 30
CNN

Biden's refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump

(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
862
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy