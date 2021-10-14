Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Homewood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Kenia Lopez Carranza was last seen near SOHO in Homewood on Monday. She was wearing a green shirt and light blue pants at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 110 pounds.

If you have any information on Carranza’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 205-332-6255.

