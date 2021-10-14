CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homewood, AL

Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Homewood

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLIsh_0cRO7or200

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Homewood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Search underway for missing UA student

Kenia Lopez Carranza was last seen near SOHO in Homewood on Monday. She was wearing a green shirt and light blue pants at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 110 pounds.

If you have any information on Carranza’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 205-332-6255.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Missing 10-year-old in Cleburne County found safe

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In an update, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office said that 10-year-old Denver Hooper was found safe and is now home with his family. At the time of the disappearance, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy that was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Family members of 13-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa are speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members are now speaking out about the murder of 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen after three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Georgia Black is heartbroken and angry; she is the grandmother of the victim 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen. She said her family is grieving a terrible tragedy. “The only […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man suffering life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. According to JCSO, deputies received a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. A victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Homewood, AL
Sports
City
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck by train near Shannon Oxmoor Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday evening on Cammack Road near Shannon Oxmoor Road. Duane Prater with the Hoover Fire Department says that the pedestrian was transported to UAB Hospital and that he is in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Weather#Police#Wiat#Ua#Hpd
CBS 42

Grandmother arrested in death of 6-month-old in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — A woman has been arrested in the death of her 6-month-old granddaughter Tuscaloosa. Police were called to DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa Friday after a 6-month-old arrived by ambulance deceased. “The infant has been found by its grandmother, who was keeping the child,” Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Third suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (10/18): The Tuscaloosa Police Department has made three arrests in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old last week. Julian Lamont Gordon Jr., 21, (middle) and Jaden Zaire Jenkins, 19, (right) have been charged with capital murder, along with James Deanthony Reed, 18 (left). Reed was arrested Sunday. As of Monday, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Crews fight fire at vacant structure in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are currently responding to a vacant structural fire at 850 Oak Street. Captain Bryan Harrell says that they are working alongside Vestavia Hills Fire Department to extinguish the fire. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

17-year-old shot in Birmingham’s Inglenook neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night in the Inglenook neighborhood where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. East Precinct Officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. to the 3900 block of 44th Street North on a report of a person shot. Police say that […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

3K+
Followers
752
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy