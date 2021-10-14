CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Dodgers change starting pitchers hours before NLDS Game 5 vs. SF Giants

By Kerry Crowley
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Before Thursday’s game starts, the Dodgers have already thrown the Giants a curveball. After initially naming left-hander Julio Urías the starter for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants, the Dodgers announced at 11 a.m. Thursday that right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will start instead. The announcement...

www.chicoer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
