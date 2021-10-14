MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC List 183 Rolling Dunes Drive Santa Rosa Beach Florida Property on the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) for $4.25 Million
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce it has listed the property at 183 Rolling Dunes Santa Rosa Beach Florida on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). https://www.flexmls.com/share/5kUl0/183-Rolling-Dunes-Drive-Santa-Rosa-Beach-FL-32459.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
