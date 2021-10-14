CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines Attempts to Explain Cancellation Chaos Amid Speculation

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxBj1_0cRO75Pi00

Southwest Airlines said Friday that the "operational disruption" that the company faced last Friday was behind the company's recent flood of flight cancelations.

Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the weekend and shut down about 30 percent of its flight schedule on Sunday.

In a message published on the airline's website on Thursday, President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said that the disruption was "initially created by weather and air traffic constraints that stalled our Florida operations for many hours."

"As a result, our aircraft and Crews were not in their pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," Van de Ven wrote.

"Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and Crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday," he added.

Van de Ven also said that despite "widespread rumors and speculation," the issues the airline faced over the weekend "were not a result of unusual Southwest Employee activity."

The company and the union representing Southwest pilots previously shot down rumors that the cancellations were caused by staff members not showing up to work to protest the airline's vaccine mandate.

Several conservative figures had suggested that the cancelations had to do with the vaccine mandate.

"I stand with the flight attendants, ground crew and pilots who value their bodily autonomy!" radio host Jesse Kelly tweeted on Sunday. "CANCEL MY FLIGHTS -- CONTINUE THE FIGHT!"

"Joe Biden's illegal vaccine mandate at work!" Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted on Sunday , linking to a story about the Southwest cancelations. "Suddenly, we're short on pilots & air traffic controllers," he added.

In his Thursday message, Van de Ven said that "Friday's challenges " in Florida impacted Southwest more than other airlines in part because "flying to and from Florida is a large portion of our schedule and disruptions to Florida quickly spread throughout our network given our point-to-point flying."

He noted that roughly 40-50 percent of Southwest's planes fly through Florida each day, and that about one-quarter of the company's crew assignments include at least one Florida city. Van de Ven pointed out that Orlando International Airport, where one of the airline's largest "Crew Bases" is located, was closed off to air traffic for about seven hours on Friday.

"Again, I fully realize that any attempt at an explanation falls short of our ultimate goal of delivering you to your destination on time with our typical Southwest hospitality," Van de Ven wrote.

"You expect and deserve better Customer Service from us, and we are committed to making necessary adjustments to deliver on that expectation," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Business Journal

Nationwide cancellations hit Southwest Airlines, including in Orlando

Passengers booked to fly on Orlando's largest airline had an unpleasant weekend, and the troubles didn't stop when the workweek began. Southwest Airlines canceled 20 flights and delayed 44 more departing from or arriving at Orlando International Airport, as of 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to the FlightAware.com tracker. On Oct. 10, it canceled 74 and delayed 73 flights to or from Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
iosconews.com

Southwest limits cancellations after flight chaos

Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. (Oct. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9b7a8b908d5345abbaeedae45d1f02a3.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTimes

Disgruntled Customers Sound Off on Southwest Airlines Amid Cancellations, Claim No Refunds or Answers: 'This Is Entirely Self-Inflicted'

The airline posted a note to its Twitter and Facebook pages where it was unsurprisingly met with angry responses from disgruntled and affected customers. “ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” the company said, citing the weather and performance issues as the primary reason for flight cancellations.
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

American Airlines Flight From New York Makes Emergency Landing After Reports Of Smoke In Cabin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines plane from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin after reports of smoke in the cabin. All 190 people on board are safe and no one was injured after landing at a regional airport in Madison. It happened around 2:20 p.m. Central Time on Sunday. American Airlines said the flight had a mechanical issue that woke up some of the passengers. “When I woke up, I saw the smoke. It was like coming from the bottom of the plane, and it was like about two rows ahead of me. So I panicked and got scared and ran to the back,” one passenger said. American kept the plane in Madison for inspection, and another plane was brought in to continue the trip to L.A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Flight Attendants
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
electrek.co

I actually bought a cheap electric pickup truck from Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Associated Press

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced. The government said Monday it will require airlines to collect...
TRAVEL
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
612K+
Followers
65K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy