Rumors Swirl About Where Bobby Flay Will End Up Next
Bobby Flay surprised everyone when he decided to cut ties with Food Network. People reported that the celebrity, who has starred on multiple shows on the channel since 1994, decided to break away from the network over a money dispute. The chef wanted to secure a new contract of $100 million, and according to Flay's side of the story, Food Network wouldn't budge. As a result, the channel decided to move forward without Flay, and fans everywhere have started guessing as to what might happen to the chef and his vast array of cooking programs. Forbes speculates that Flay may jump to another channel or streaming platform by the end of the year.www.mashed.com
