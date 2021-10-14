CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumors Swirl About Where Bobby Flay Will End Up Next

By Erich Barganier
 4 days ago
Bobby Flay surprised everyone when he decided to cut ties with Food Network. People reported that the celebrity, who has starred on multiple shows on the channel since 1994, decided to break away from the network over a money dispute. The chef wanted to secure a new contract of $100 million, and according to Flay's side of the story, Food Network wouldn't budge. As a result, the channel decided to move forward without Flay, and fans everywhere have started guessing as to what might happen to the chef and his vast array of cooking programs. Forbes speculates that Flay may jump to another channel or streaming platform by the end of the year.

NBC Philadelphia

Bobby Flay Exits Food Network After 27 Years, Reports Say

Bobby Flay is hanging up his Food Network apron, as his days in their kitchens are numbered. The TV chef, 56, is parting ways with Food Network after 27 years, according to multiple reports. His most recent three-year deal expires at the end of the year and negotiations to renew his contract have ended, Variety reports, citing sources close to the situation.
Here's Why You Won't See Bobby Flay On The Food Network Anymore

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end, and that appears to be the case with the relationship between celebrity chef Bobby Flay and the Food Network, the TV outfit that made him a star. While both have worked together for the last 27 years, Variety reports that contract negotiations between the parties have stalled, and that Food Network eventually made the decision to walk away from talks. While the Food Network itself has refused to comment, and Flay's representatives have said they don't want to address what they called "active negotiations," a source at FN told Variety that both sides appeared to be very far apart in regard to financial terms.
This Chef Actually Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

Gordon Ramsay has built his reputation as being a bristly guy who knows how to cook better than most. Ramsay is known for his hot temper and language that is not suitable for the workplace. In fact, those emotional flare ups are kind of a staple on his shows, including "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." This celebrity chef can reduce a person to tears, and it doesn't matter if they are young children at the beginning of the careers (via YouTube) or an adult waiter who mistakenly double booked tables for the evening, placing a lot of pressure on the kitchen (via Youtube). Not that we're into psychoanalyzing, but it makes us wonder: Are Ramsay's temper and prickly ways a product of nurture or nature?
Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
FanSided

Could Bobby Flay eventually land on Peacock?

It’s been a week now since the news broke that Chef Bobby Flay and Food Network are going to part ways and it is still all anyone in the foodie world is talking about. Most agree that losing Flay could be a huge blow to Food Network and any way you look at it, it marks the end of an era.
22% Of People Would Most Want To Meet This Celebrity Chef In Person

People love celebrity chefs, and for good reasons. They often have fantastic cooking tips that can be worth incorporating into your everyday cooking routine. Plus, they're a great source of inspiration and can motivate you to come up with delicious homemade meals. However, per Marketwatch, there are little-known facts about these revered figures that can take you by surprise.
Benzinga

Is Bobby Flay Leaving The Food Network?

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Bobby Flay is preparing to depart from Food Network, a division of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), according to a news report in Variety. What Happened: The report, which cited unnamed “sources close to the situation,” stated Flay and Food Network held lengthy contract negotiations but concluded their talks without reaching an agreement.
FOXBusiness

Bobby Flay asked Food Network for $100M contract before departure: report

Bobby Flay and the Food Network appear to be breaking up over money after 27 years, according to a new report. The celebrity chef’s three-year contract is set to expire at the end of this year, and per People magazine, the split comes down to Flay, 56, and the cable TV network's numbers not being close. According to the outlet, the deal Flay was seeking would have eclipsed "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri’s $80 million deal that he reportedly signed in May.
Los Angeles Daily News

The unbeatable Bobby Flay shares his kitchen secrets in new cookbook

Chef Bobby Flay is everywhere. The 29th season of his show just started, coinciding with the release of his new cookbook, his Thanksgiving menu recently popped up in the Williams-Sonoma email blast and every Tuesday he hosts a podcast with his daughter called “Always Hungry.”. You better get up pretty...
This Old School Dish Reminds Bobby Flay Of His Childhood

While there's no doubt that celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Bobby Flay has eaten countless delicious delicacies over the years — whether as a host on numerous Food Network programs or in his own kitchen — one classic dish stands out from the rest as a memorable childhood favorite. In a tweet, the celebrity chef shared some insight into a recent appearance on the "Rachael Ray Show," writing, "I'm making Salisbury steak from a battle I lost to chef Todd Erickson. This dish reminds me of childhood TV dinners and was one of my mom's specialties."
enstarz.com

Bobby Flay Made Massive Request To Stay With Food Network, Can They Agree?

Bobby Flay seems to be wanting more from Food Network as he requested a huge paycheck following his announced departure from the channel. The 56-year-old star reportedly asked for "a hefty payday" that would become a reason for him to stay with Food Network before parting ways with Flay, with the culinary company, per People.
Inside Bobby Flay's Biggest Food Network Scandals

When the news broke that celebrity chef Bobby Flay would be leaving the Food Network after 27 years, per Variety, it came as real a shock. Or did it really? Sure, the dashing chef was one of the channel's most recognizable stars, having appeared in countless series and specials including "Iron Chef" and his own show, "Beat Bobby Flay." But his long-running tenure had not been without hurt feelings, awkward moments, and some serious controversy. Over the years, everything from his diva-like on-camera behavior to his tricky offset relationships with his colleagues seemed to rock his relationship with the Food Network while making plenty of salacious headlines.
primetimer.com

Bobby Flay reportedly wanted a $100 million deal to stay at Food Network

People reports that that Flay, the 27-year Food Network veteran whose current three-year contract expires at the end of the year, wanted a new deal that would put him above Guy Fieri's $80 million contract reportedly signed earlier this year. That deal made Fieri the highest-paid chef on cable TV. "Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million," a source close to Flay tells People. Another source, who's close to the Food Network. points out that comparing the two stars' contracts is "not apples to apples." "Guy has a three-year deal," says the source. "The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different. It's not just $80 million to $100 million." The Flay source says that ultimately Food Network wouldn't budget in negotiations. "The two sides were just way too far apart. It became clear the two could not and would not be able to come to terms and so the network decided to move forward without him," says the Flay source. "Regardless, it was really much more amicable than you'd think. It was strictly business."
You'll Probably Never Guess Amanda Freitag's Favorite People To Cook With

When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.
