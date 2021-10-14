CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kopitar hat trick propels Kings over Knights 6-2

By Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSxBp_0cRO6e3z00

The Los Angeles Kings are hoping that some of their young players step to the forefront to help end a three-year postseason drought. But on opening night, it was the veteran standouts from the franchise’s two Stanley Cup title runs that led the way.

Anze Kopitar had the Kings’ third hat trick in an opener and two assists, and Drew Doughty added a goal and three assists in Los Angeles’ 6-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Kopitar set a franchise record with five points in an opener. The last time Los Angeles had a hat trick in its first game was Jari Kurri in 1991. Luc Robitaille had the first in 1988.

“I mean, you just try to stay in the moment, really. You don’t think about that too much. I mean, just play,” said Kopitar, who also tied a career high with five points. “Like I said, it’s the first game of the season, so first and foremost, we wanted to get off to a good start and get the two points in the bank and just kind of go from there.”

Dustin Brown, playing in a franchise-record 18th season opener, and free-agent signee Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 23 saves.

“When your captain can come out and play that type of game tonight, it sets the tone for everybody,” coach Todd McLellan said. “Kopi, Brownie and Doughty didn’t produce points in the exhibition season, but they were getting themselves ready. It’s pretty clear that they were getting themselves prepared to play, and happy for them, happy for us.”

Vegas — which defeated expansion Seattle in its opener on Tuesday — lost captain Mark Stone to a lower-body injury less than 8 minutes into the second period. Stone hunched over in pain near the boards after taking a shot near the Kings’ goal and barely made it back to the bench before being helped to the locker room.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on what appeared to be a lower-body injury to Stone.

Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner gave up four goals on 31 shots in the first two periods before Laurent Brossoit came on for the final 20 minutes, allowing a pair of goals on 16 shots.

“I wouldn’t put this on the defense. I would put on the whole team. That’s the worst game I’ve seen since I got here. Opening night for them doesn’t really matter,” Lehner said. “For the second game of the season, this should be a red flag for us, and we have five days to look at this and fix it.”

Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal with 43 seconds remaining in the first period on a wrist shot from just outside the right faceoff circle. He then extended the lead to 4-1 midway through the second period on a one-timer after getting the feed from Adrian Kempe.

The Kings’ captain then completed the fifth hat trick of his career 15 minutes into the third period when he took the pass from Viktor Arvidsson, cut back and put a backhand into the net to make it 6-1.

Doughty had an assist on the first three goals before ripping a slap shot near the point on the power play early in the third period to give Los Angeles a 5-1 advantage.

“I know we’re getting older, whatever you want to say, but we’re still driven,” said Doughty, whose four points are the most by a Kings’ defenseman in an opener. “We want to win again. That’s all we care about and we go out there and lead by example and play our butts off, and that’s what we’re going to do every night.”

Theodore opened the scoring nine minutes into the game with a slap shot from the right point that trickled underneath Peterson’s pads.

Brown knocked in his own rebound four minutes later to even it at 1-1. Lehner stopped Brown’s wrist shot with his left leg pad, but the puck bounced back to Brown, who was able to knock it in the second time.

“They were faster than us. We were too slow to close and giving them too much time,” Vegas forward Riley Smith said. “When you do that it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you are going to make them look good in this league. They were the much better team tonight.”

Stephenson’s goal late in the third was his second of the year and his third point in the young season.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Begin a three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

FIRST PERIOD: Robin Lehner in net for the Knights, Cal Peterson for the Kings.

Knights Shea Theodore 1 (Assists: Keegan Kolesar 1, Brayden McNabb 1) . KNIGHTS 1, KINGS 0, 9 minutes into period.

Kings Dustin Brown 1 (Assists: Drew Doughty 1, Anze Kopitar 1) . KNIGHTS 1, KINGS 1, 13 minutes into period.

Kings Anze Kopitar 1 (power-play) (Unassisted) KINGS 2 KNIGHTS 1, after one period

SECOND PERIOD: Kings Phillip Danault 1 (Assists: Drew Doughty 3, Alex Iafallo 1). KINGS 3, KNIGHTS 1, early in period.

Knights forward Mark Stone taken off the ice with what appeared to be a lower body injury.

Kings Anze Kopitar 2 (Assists: Adrian Kempe 1 Anze Kopitar 2, Alex Iafallo 2)). KINGS 4, KNIGHTS 1, midway through period.

THIRD PERIOD: Knights make goaltending change from Robin Lehner to Laurent Brossoit.

Kings Drew Doughty 1 (power-play) (Assists: Vladimir Tkachev 2, Anze Kopitar 2). KINGS 5, KNIGHTS 1 . early in period.

Kings Anze Kopitar 3 (Assists: Viktor Arvidsson 1, Dustin Brown 1). KINGS 6, KNIGHTS 1 , late in period.

Knights Evgenii Dadonov 1 (Unassisted). KINGS 6, KNIGHTS 2 . late in period.

KINGS 6, KNIGHTS 2, FINAL

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. PDT

LINE: Kings +119, Golden Knights -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings open the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 32 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall with a 19-9-0 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.4 goals on 32.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: Mattias Janmark: day to day (health protocols), William Carrier: day to day (upper body).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Golden Knights Topped by Kings, 6-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-1-0) lost to the Los Angeles Kings (1-0-0), 6-2, on Thursday night at Staples Center. After Shea Theodore opened the scoring with his first goal of the year, the Kings scored six consecutive goals to go up, 6-1. A late goal from Chandler Stephenson brought the score to 6-2.
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 3, Kings 2

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night:. With the Wild leading 2-1 late in the second period, Brandon Duhaime appeared to score his first NHL goal on a play where he absolutely deserved to score his first NHL goal. It has been two games, and Duhaime has looked exactly like he did in the exhibition season, where he overcame a pair of first-round draft picks - among others - to win an NHL gig.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kopitar, Kings to face Stars in Dallas

LINE: Stars -153, Kings +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Los Angeles Kings. Dallas finished 23-19-14 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-7-8 at home. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded. Los Angeles went 21-28-7...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Blues blast Kings behind David Perron's hat trick

David Perron scored a hat trick and added an assist as the St. Louis Blues won their home opener 7-3 over the Los Angeles Kings. Ivan Barbashev, Jake Neighbours, Ryan O'Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues, who have started the season 4-0 while outscoring their opponents 22-11.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Luc Robitaille
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Keegan Kolesar
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Viktor Arvidsson
Person
Shea Theodore
Person
Phillip Danault
Person
Cal Petersen
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 2, Stars 3 (OT) – Kopitar, McLellan

The shots on goal tonight read nearly 2-1 in favor of the Kings, but it was the Dallas Stars that wound up on the right side of a 3-2 overtime victory at American Airlines Arena. Anze Kopitar extended his goal streak to four games with the game’s first tally, while...
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Perron posts 6th hat trick, Blues top Kings for 4th victory

David Perron had three goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 on Saturday night. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis won its fourth straight game to open a season for the third time in franchise history.
NHL
NHL

Perron scores hat trick, Blues cruise past Kings to remain undefeated

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues won their fourth straight game to start the season, 7-3 against the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Saturday. David Perron scored his sixth NHL hat trick and had an assist for the Blues (4-0-0), who started a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017-18.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Stone
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings may have decided on status of Lucas Raymond for upcoming season

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of. During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Midland Daily News

McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers douse Flames 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night. Mike Smith made 45 saves, and Jesse Juljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (2-0). Derek Ryan also scored, and Leon Draisaitl added three assists.
NHL
theScore

Watch: Eriksson Ek scores hat trick, propels Wild past Jets in OT

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday after a hectic end to the game. The Jets appeared to be well on their way to a victory late in the contest when Mark Scheifele scored an empty-netter to put Winnipeg up 6-4. The play was challenged by Wild coach Dean Evason for being offside, and it was ultimately overturned.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 2.0 Wrap Up: McDavid hat trick leads Oilers to 5-2 victory over the Flames

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.
NHL
INFORUM

Joel Eriksson Ek’s hat trick lifts Wild to comeback 6-5 win over Jets

Most fans had already made their way to the exits at Xcel Energy Center. Who could blame them with Wild dead in the water?. Jets center Mark Scheifele had just potted an empty-net goal to put the game away. Or so he thought. Or so everyone in the Twin Cities thought.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
NHL
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
941
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy