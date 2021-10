Two men will stand trial for murder after a woman was killed in a motel in Colorado Springs last year. A judge ruled Wednesday Sean Anderson and Ramo Thorne will stand trial in the death of Rachel Pederson. She died in a hotel room after an argument between the three over drugs. Pederson had a stab wound, but a coroner ruled she died of strangulation. The two men will be in court in November of charges of 2nd degree murder.