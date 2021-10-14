CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge blocks Baltimore from banning Catholic group's rally

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A federal judge has blocked Baltimore city officials from banning a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a prayer rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops' meeting next month.

The judge ruled late Tuesday that St. Michael's Media is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it on the basis of its political views.

The Michigan-based fringe group wants to hold a rally on Nov. 16 featuring far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The city says the gathering will attract counter protesters and poses a threat to public safety. The city plans to appeal the judge's decision.

