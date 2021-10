Central College staged a late charge with all-conference efforts from four players before closing in second place at the American Rivers women’s golf tourney Monday. The Dutch had their best round of the three-day, 54-hole championship and the low round of the day at 314 but the University of Dubuque held on for a 7-shot win. Dubuque finished with 329-306-318—953. Central followed at 327-319-314—960. Playing the same course a year ago, the Dutch placed fourth and shot 333-343-344—1020.

PELLA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO