Law Enforcement

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright lays out possible defense

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in April is laying out her potential defenses ahead of her November trial. Attorneys for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter said...

NBC New York

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Finds Girlfriend and Other Woman Together, Kills Woman in Double Shooting: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer shot her girlfriend and another woman, killing the latter, after she discovered the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m., at a home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst, according to police. The officer, who has not been identified, was at the home she shared with her 23-year-old girlfriend, when the other two arrived, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
George Floyd
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Guilty of Killing Neighbor Over Loud Music, Dog Poop

A former cop who later became an executive at NASA was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing his neighbor, a Maryland National Guardsman—the culmination of years of bickering over loud music, garbage, and dog poop. Michael Hetle, 54, believed that the homeowners association and the police had not been responsive enough to his complaints about noise and trash he said were coming from 24-year-old Javon Prather’s home, according to prosecutors. So, last March, after arguing with Prather earlier in the day, Hetle, who had been involved in two (apparently justified) fatal shootings as a police officer, shot him dead. That morning, Hetle had emailed the neighborhood association with a warning that things between him and Prather could “result in tragedy,” Fairfax County prosecutor Joe Martin said in court. After nearly eight hours of deliberation, a jury found Hetle guilty. He faces a maximum of life in prison, and will be sentenced Jan. 28.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday. Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court Friday saying he would represent Chauvin in his appeal. Chauvin was...
Met Police officer sacked after testing positive for drugs

A police officer has been sacked after he failed a drugs test. DC Stephen Proctor, who worked in the Metropolitan Police’s South East Basic Command Unit, was dismissed last week after a hearing found he had breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct.The officer had been required to provide a urine sample for a “with-cause drugs test” in April after suspicions were raised that he was using prohibited substances.The test revealed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine “in quantities that suggested misuse of those products,” the Metropolitan Police said.At the hearing, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball found that...
Law Enforcement: Suspect Arrested In Killing Of New Rochelle Taxi Driver Was Wanted For Crimes In Multiple States

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned more about the man who was wanted in connection to the killing of a cab driver in Westchester County, the same man who got into a dangerous shootout with police in Brooklyn over the weekend. As Nick Caloway reported Monday, the gunman was wanted by the FBI for crimes in multiple states. Surveillance video from Fort Greene shows Sunday’s shootout unfold. New Rochelle police and the FBI were tracking 52-year-old Percell Lamont Ross, who was wanted for murder, when they spotted him near a New York City Housing Authority apartment complex. “He immediately drew a...
