Emma Raducanu's post-US Open struggles continue as British teen sensation WITHDRAWS from Kremlin Cup in Moscow next week... with eagle-eyed fans leaking the news on social media before the official announcement

By Mike Dickson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Emma Raducanu's stuttering start to life as the US Open champion continued on Thursday night when she pulled out of next week's WTA Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The event which was meant to be the start of a three-week run of indoor tournaments around Europe, rounding off her season.

Her next scheduled appearance is now the Transylvanian Open in the Romanian city of Cluj Napoca, and on Thursday night she suggested she would play there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbRZX_0cRO6LUI00
Emma Raducanu's (above) stuttering start to life as the US Open champion continued on Thursday night when she pulled out of next week's WTA Kremlin Cup in Moscow

'Unfortunately I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year,' she said in a statement. ' I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks.'

This was always going to be a difficult period of adjustment after Flushing Meadows, and the impression is one of confusion within the camp.

Even the manner of her withdrawal on Thursday night was something of a mess, with no official announcement being initially made and the news leaking out on social media via the eagle-eyed who had spotted her name removed from the Moscow entry list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khbUs_0cRO6LUI00
Raducanu became one of the most talked about tennis players after winning the US Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts14R_0cRO6LUI00
However, not much has gone right since the curious decision not to renew the deal with coach Andrew Richardson (left) -  who guided her on the summer trip to America

Not much has gone right since the curious decision not to renew the deal with coach Andrew Richardson, who guided her on the summer trip to America which culminated in the New York triumph.

She has yet to find a replacement and travelled to Indian Wells without even the physio who had also accompanied her previously, Will Herbert.

In the California event, which was never going to be anything other than pressurised with her new-found status, she had to borrow the services of the Lawn Tennis Association's Jeremy Bates.

While a respected coach, Bates's primary job there was to work with Katie Boulter and he was always due to leave the tournament after her first round. As it turned out she lost in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

