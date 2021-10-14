CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Record high temperatures possible again today

By Eric Stone
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkldy_0cRO6KbZ00

FORECAST:

This morning will be much like the last few with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Temperatures will start out in the mid 70s and rise to near record levels once again. Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s with the slight chance of a shower or storm in our southern and eastern communities.

Saturday should be mainly dry as upper level wind will be from the north and northwest. That won't stop temperatures from getting hot. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and around 90 Sunday as a cold front moves through Sunday morning. There could be a few showers with the front Sunday morning, but don't cancel your outdoor plans. Lows this weekend will remain in the low to mid 70s.

It won't cool down much heading into next week as highs will rise into the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday. It looks like moisture will work its way back into the area Wednesday so expect a few pm showers and storms especially as we head toward the middle of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring a tropical disturbance southeast of the Bahamas for further development but the chances are LOW due to strong upper level wind.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

