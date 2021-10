SHS Homecoming Court

As someone who writes and communicates for a living, I’m at a loss for words. There’s no easy way to say this, but after a year and three months, my time as sports editor for the Richmond County Daily Journal and The Laurinburg Exchange newspapers has come to a close. I recently accepted a job offer from The Tribune Chronicle and The Vindicator newspapers in Warren, Ohio, to join their staff as a sports reporter.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO