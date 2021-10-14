Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Who wants to be the team facing Alabama coming off a loss? That's the unenviable position Mississippi State finds itself in, as it hosts No. 5 Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide fell four spots in the polls this week following their 41-38 loss at Texas A&M. It was the second time Alabama played a true road game this season -- they opened the year at a neutral site against Miami -- and it was the second time it struggled. Remember, Florida was a two-point conversion away from forcing a possible overtime against Alabama in a 31-29 loss.