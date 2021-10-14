CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

San Francisco street plagued by lost self driving cars

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t7sR_0cRO5qRg00

Residents of a normally-quiet San Francisco dead-end street say their road has become overrun with self-driving cars .

As many as 50 Waymo vehicles turn up at the end of 15th Avenue in the Richmond District each day, making multi-point turns to get out of the narrow street.

The vehicles. which each carry sophisticated computer equipment, appear confused by the abrupt end of the street, and neighbours say their continual presence is becoming a nuisance.

“I noticed it while I was sleeping,” Jennifer King told local KPIX .

“I awoke to a strange hum and I thought there was a spacecraft outside my bedroom windowï»¿.”

Neighbours reported Waymo cars were turning up every five minutes on Tuesday, clogging the street as many residents work from home.

“We have talked to the drivers, who don’t have much to say other than the car is programmed and they’re just doing their job,” Ms King told KPIX.

Waymo, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet, is trialling driverless ride-hailing cars in San Francisco , with each car carrying a human on board for safety reasons.

A Waymo spokeswoman provided a statement to The Independent saying their cars continually adjust to dynamic San Francisco road rules.

“In this case, cars traveling North of California on 15th Ave have to take a u-turn due to the presence of Slow Streets signage on Lake. So, the Waymo Driver was obeying the same road rules that any car is required to follow.”

Waymo began testing its self-driving cars in Phoenix in 2017 before offering a driverless ride-hailing service in the city in October 2020.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Dead-End SF Street Plagued With Confused Waymo Cars Trying To Turn Around ‘Every 5 Minutes’

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A normally quiet neighborhood in San Francisco is buzzing about a sudden explosion of traffic. Neighbors say their Richmond District dead-end street has suddenly become crowded with Waymo vehicles. “I noticed it while I was sleeping,” says Jennifer King. “I awoke to a strange hum and I thought there was a spacecraft outside my bedroom window.” The visitors Jennifer King is talking about don’t just come at night. They come all day, right to the end of 15th Avenue, where there’s nothing else to do but make some kind of multi-point turn and head out the way...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
raleighnews.net

Walgreens closes 5 more San Francisco stores, $1,000/day lost to theft

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Five more Walgreens stores in San Francisco face closures next month because of organized retail theft, which continues to plague the city, which has become infamous for widespread and brazen shoplifting. SFGATE.com reports Walgreens has closed at least 10 stores in the city since the start of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IBTimes

'Confused' Self-Driving Cars Keep Driving Into A Quiet Dead-end SF Street

A quiet San Francisco neighborhood is witnessing a sudden increase in traffic as confused self-driving Waymo taxis owned by Alphabet Inc end up in a dead-end street. Several passengers of Waymo’s automated robotaxi service reportedly ended up at the dead-end in the city’s Richmond District and were forced to turn the cars around themselves, disrupting their experience. Neighbors say the lines of cars are becoming a bit of a nuisance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Self Driving Cars#San Francisco#Driving#Kpix#Alphabet#The Waymo Driver
Daily Mail

'Confused' Waymo self-driving cars are flooding a dead-end street in San Francisco: Residents say they're being woken up by the vehicles doing multi-point turns in the middle of the night

Residents of what is typically a quiet neighborhood in San Francisco are being plagued with humming from several Waymo vehicles crowding a dead-end street. The mysterious sightings are coming from the end of 15th Avenue, where up to 50 of the self-driving cars appear to be confused as they enter the area, residents told local news station KPIX.
TRAFFIC
Vox

Self-driving cars: The 21st-century trolley problem

Last year saw a jump in the number of car fatalities, even as the pandemic kept many Americans off the roads. The number of deaths per 100 million miles driven grew 24 percent from a year earlier. It was the biggest single-year rise on record — and 2021 is on track to be just as bad. At the same time, the promise of autonomous cars has never been closer. Waymo and Tesla are continually improving their autonomous capabilities, drawing the tantalizing prospect of markedly less human suffering ever nearer. But getting to that future is complicated.
CARS
Vice

Waymo Self-Driving Vehicles Keep Going Down the Same Dead-End San Francisco Block

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A procession of Waymo vehicles, the self-driving car company operated by Google parent Alphabet, keep turning around on the same dead-end block in San Francisco, resulting in curious neighbors wondering what is going on with the supposedly advanced technology. The...
TECHNOLOGY
cbslocal.com

Police Impound Car In Pittsburg Allegedly Involved In San Francisco Sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police seized a car in Pittsburg on Friday that was allegedly involved in a series of illegal sideshows throughout San Francisco last month. On Sept. 19, the vehicle was spotted in surveillance images appearing participating in a sideshow at the intersection of Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street, as well as separate one the same night at Six and Harrison streets, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ford, Walmart Plan Deliveries with Self-driving Cars

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The world’s largest retailer is partnering with an automotive giant...
CARS
scottsdale.org

Self-driving cars coming to Scottsdale - some day

Autonomous cars are coming to Scottsdale but Mayor David Ortega may have jumped the gun on when. Ortega last week said General Motors will roll out its Cruise brand of electric, self-driving vehicles as part of a ride-hailing service in the coming months, stating, “I’m told they are coming off the production line right now … this is not hypothetical."
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
myv949.com

Self-Driving Waymo Cars Flood San Francisco Neighborhood Causing Disruptions To Residents And Holding Up Traffic

#Roommates, technology advancements are constantly making our lives easier and more convenient, especially self-driving cars, but residents of a San Francisco neighborhood may think otherwise. The Waymo self-driving cars have flooded one San Francisco neighborhood and residents are not too happy about the disruptions they have caused to their daily commute.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Francisco man pleads no contest to car stealing through app

A San Francisco man who allegedly stole a car by using a car-sharing app called Getaround to target and find the car pleaded no contest to felony car theft Monday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. Michael Guess, 26, used the app Sept. 16 to search for and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tree Hugger

How Will Self-Driving Cars Change the Way We Live?

Self-driving cars are back. We used to write often about self-driving cars or autonomous vehicles (AVs) and how they might change how we live. The early consensus was that they would be electric, and they would be shared since our cars are parked 94% of the time. They were going...
CARS
KQED

San Francisco’s Minna and Natoma Streets to Become an Art Corridor

It’s not often that major overhauls to San Francisco’s downtown streets also involve the careful selection of artist-designed bike racks. Or colorful asphalt art inlaid into newly paved thoroughfares. But a new streetscape project, a collaboration between city departments, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Yerba Buena Community Benefit District plans to turn about 800 feet of Minna and Natoma Streets into an arts corridor, with help from designs by five local artists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Worker Shortage Lingers As San Francisco Restaurants Attempt To Recover From COVID Fiscal Woes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The beautiful weather helped draw people out to fill up restaurants and bars in San Francisco Saturday night, but while the demand is there, the supply of workers is not. It’s one of the busiest nights of the week for Moroccan restaurant Aziza in the Outer Richmond. This is the first week its bar is fully open, and the back dining room is now partially open. “It’s been a slow trickle,” said Aziza and Mourad Managing Partner Scott Chilcutt. “It definitely wasn’t like the floodgates opened and people were running back to work. We had seen some...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy