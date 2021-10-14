The Problem With Jon Stewart breaks Apple TV+ records — get a peek at episode 2

Her death dominated headlines almost 12 years ago, and now this two-part documentary takes a new look at Brittany Murphy's life, rise to stardom, and untimely death in 2009. The actress — best known for roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, and Girl, Interrupted — died when she was just 32, and under mysterious circumstances, including her relationship with her late husband Simon Monjack. Thanks so new interviews with those closest to her and archival footage, viewers get an in-depth look into her life and, hopefully, some better answers about its tragic end. —Gerrad Hall.

