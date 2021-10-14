The Problem With Jon Stewart breaks Apple TV+ records — get a peek at episode 2
Jon Stewart has a problem, but it's not viewership. The former Daily Show host has been off TV (aside from an occasional late-night appearance) since he stepped away from his hit Comedy Central series in 2015. Now Stewart's back with The Problem With Jon Stewart, a new Apple TV+ series. As put by the streamer, every episode features Stewart and guests taking a "deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time."ew.com
