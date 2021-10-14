CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Live music at the Vilar, pumpkin painting, a cookie competition, big trucks and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/15/21

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
The Underground Sound Series continues this weekend as The Taylor Scott Band takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The Denver-based Taylor Scott Band will bring a blend of rock, funk, soul and R & B to the audience on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. If you like the sounds of Otis Taylor, Warren Haynes and Los Lobos, you’ll like this band because Scott has played with all of them.

Vail Daily

Beaver Creek cookie competition returns

Ladies and gentlemen, start your ovens. The Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition is back after two years and the prize money is worth getting out all the ingredients and perfecting your recipe to submit entries Oct. 18-21. Here’s how it works: you make the chocolate chip cookie...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area lodging reservations look solid going into the winter

Wendy Mallas this week is at a travel conference in Florida. She’s seeing a lot of excitement about the coming winter in the Vail area. “The (Nov. 12) opening of Vail has generated a lot of interest,” said Mallas, the sales and marketing director for the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Art Guild hosts Art and Jazz Reception and Fine Art Photography Lecture

This weekend, the Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting two events at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. The 8th Annual Vail Valley Fine Art Show, a three-month exhibition that features the work of 39 local artists in the halls of CMC, opens this Friday evening with an Art and Jazz Reception. The following morning, photography writer and curator Rupert Jenkins will present a public lecture at the college about three of Colorado’s most influential fine art photographers and their lasting impact on American photography.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

The Runaway Grooms release new album Friday

Local rock band The Runaway Grooms are set to release a new high-energy album called “Violet Lane” on Friday. The new album will be available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The Grooms’ first album brings listeners on a journey from beautiful bright folk stories...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Red, White and Brew: Winemaking duos guide the selection

Owned by Alberto Burzi and his sister Caterina, they are fairly new to the scene in La Morra starting in 2012. The Runcaja is the youngest parcel of grapes at 15 years old. It produces wines that are fresh, fragrant and elegant. On the palate, it shows bright red cherry, plums and cranberry with tobacco and rose petals on the nose. With the acidity and tannin typical of the Nebbiolo grape, this wine should be opened a few hours to let it breathe before drinking, and it will continue to get better for several days. Drink this with mushroom pasta or risotto — or maybe a tri tip steak! $24.49.
DRINKS
Vail Daily

Speaking of Pets: Halloween and your Pets

Most people love Halloween . . . but unfortunately, Halloween isn’t always so fun for your pets. Candy may be dandy, but not for your cat or dog. As you know, chocolate can be deadly to dogs, depending upon how dark it is and how much they ingest. Eight ounces of milk chocolate can make a 50-pound dog ill, but that same dog can be poisoned by just one ounce of dark chocolate.
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

Salomone: Wrapping up a season on the river

The bulk of the fly guiding season is well behind us. Leaves are struggling to keep hold as the major explosion of color has passed. To recognize the difficulties of a long and historic season and to build upon the camaraderie that bonds angling guides, Vail Valley Anglers put on an end-of-season float and dinner party.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Is Vail’s Burton US Open competition gone for good?

Burton officials Tuesday announced a new snowboard event series: The Burton Mystery Series. But to Vail locals, the bigger mystery is what’s going to happen to the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships, which has been hosted in Vail since 2013. The short answer is the annual celebration of snowboarding won’t...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, Beaver Creek snow guns are running

One of the surest signs winter is coming in Eagle County is when Vail Resorts starts the snow guns at Vail and Beaver Creek. The snow guns are now running when conditions permit, meaning that a combination of overnight and daytime temperatures, as well as relative humidity, allow the guns to run effectively.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Parking reopens for trails in East Vail

Trailhead parking for Booth Lake has reopened following a summer pilot program that was used to address neighborhood safety concerns and overcrowding of the East Vail trails leading to the Eagles Nest Wilderness Area. Parking at the Booth Lake trailhead has been closed since June 2 as part of the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

