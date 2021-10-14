Live music at the Vilar, pumpkin painting, a cookie competition, big trucks and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/15/21
The Underground Sound Series continues this weekend as The Taylor Scott Band takes the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The Denver-based Taylor Scott Band will bring a blend of rock, funk, soul and R & B to the audience on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. If you like the sounds of Otis Taylor, Warren Haynes and Los Lobos, you’ll like this band because Scott has played with all of them.www.vaildaily.com
