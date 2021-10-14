Live music at the Vilar, pumpkin painting, a cookie competition, big trucks and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/15/21

Owned by Alberto Burzi and his sister Caterina, they are fairly new to the scene in La Morra starting in 2012. The Runcaja is the youngest parcel of grapes at 15 years old. It produces wines that are fresh, fragrant and elegant. On the palate, it shows bright red cherry, plums and cranberry with tobacco and rose petals on the nose. With the acidity and tannin typical of the Nebbiolo grape, this wine should be opened a few hours to let it breathe before drinking, and it will continue to get better for several days. Drink this with mushroom pasta or risotto — or maybe a tri tip steak! $24.49.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO