Davenport, IA

Murder and Madness: Tales from Local Cemeteries at the Davenport Public Library

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago

This program is scheduled to be held in person at the Eastern Ave. Library (6000 Eastern Ave.) and virtually. If you would prefer to attend in person, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8162515. If you would prefer to attend virtually, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8247446. Virtual registrants will receive an email with the...

www.quadcities.com

QuadCities.com

Genealogy Tips, Tricks, & Treats at the Davenport Public Library

This program is scheduled to be held in person at the Main St. Library (321 Main St.) and virtually. If you would prefer to attend in person, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8321412. If you would prefer to attend virtually, please register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8322424. Virtual registrants will receive an email with the...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Outdoor Pumpkin Party at the Davenport Public Library Saturday Night

Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/dpl-outdoorpumpkinparty. This program will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, the event will either be rescheduled or turned into a take-home kit. Please check our Facebook page for updates. This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or...
QuadCities.com

Jason Ackman’s ‘Navigation Borders’ Opens at Western Illinois University Art Gallery

A reception for the artist will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4:30-6 p.m. The artist will speak about his work at 5 p.m. Ackman is a sculptor and educator living with his wife and two daughters in the small river township of Frederick, IL. As an artist, his primary focus is the use of reclaimed building materials to establish narratives for his sculptural works. He and his wife, Christy, are also co-directors of Farwell House, a summer artist-in-residency program.
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library teams with community to offer TeenTober Reading and Video Challenge

Video submissions will be awarded prizes according to their film category. The creator can submit movies that highlight their creativity including films such as documentaries, animation, how-to or DIY videos, alternate endings, book trailers, and even interpretive dance. The short film category includes TikTok sized videos which are 30-60 seconds long whereas long form category films are 3-5 minutes. Teens can enter one video per category and can work on their own or in teams of up to 5 members.
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library kicks of new club for authors and aspiring writers

The Bettendorf Writing Club is designed to give writers the opportunity to share short pieces of their work and will include practice writing exercises along with a brief lesson from seasoned authors. The club is designed for adults and will take place on the second Thursday of each month. More information about this and other library events can be found on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com or by calling 563-344-4179.
QuadCities.com

Bootleg Hill In Davenport Hosting Open Mic Night TONIGHT

The musical open mic night is back. Happening weekly at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in downtown Davenport. All are welcome. Hosted by Dan Fennesy and starts at 8 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
#Madness#Library#Murder#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
QuadCities.com

Check Out ‘Clue’ At Richmond Hill Starting TONIGHT!

From the film favorite and board game, “Clue: On Stage” opens at Richmond Hill Players this Thursday and runs weekends thru October 17. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library to offer virtual Brown Bag Lunch showcasing global music

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is a program of the School of Music at Illinois which promotes understanding and appreciation of global music and dance. Established with a focus on active study of performance with tradition-bearing, folkloric artists, the center has emerged as a program embracing contemporary extensions of these forms and more. More information, about the center can be found at cwm.illinois.edu. The Bettendorf Public Library’s biannual Global Gathering series is a two-month celebration of culture, heritage, and tradition. This year’s events, which are available virtually and in person, encompass the globe with its 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour. Special programs, art displays and new check-out materials related to the theme are available at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. More information about Global Gathering events can be found at the Library’s website or by calling 563-344-4175. The 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour is sponsored by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, Quad City Bank & Trust, Morgan Stanley, HNI Corporation, Bettendorf Rotary, and Twin State.
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library to offer exclusive access to World Tour Video Series: Sites for Your Eyes

The Bettendorf Public Library is continuing its celebration of Global Gathering: World Tour by offering the community a month of exclusive access to virtual travel. Starting October 1st, a link to Sites for Your Eyes will be available through the Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com. The viewing series focuses on destinations chosen for their beauty, authenticity, and richness. No registration is.
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Blue Cat Brew Pub Returning To Downtown Rock Island

BREAKING NEWS: After nearly four years, the Blue Cat Brew Pub is making its return to The District in Rock Island. The classic Blue Cat beer recipes will be resurrected under a new brewer. Charlie Cole has joined the current ownership group and will take on the Head Brewer role after having been a previous brewer at five breweries including three in the Quad Cities.
QuadCities.com

Take A Creepy Look At The Quad-Cities In New Crime Horror Web Series

Are you ready to find out the creepy secrets of the Quad-Cities?. Episodes drop every week on the “Quad Cities – Mini Series” YouTube page!!. “As gruesome murders plague the Quad Cities, an unlikely duo must work together to restore peace to the area.” (The Quad Cities are 4 cities in Iowa and Illinois that border the Mississippi River. 2 cities on each side of the river. Davenport and Bettendorf on the Iowa side and Moline and Rock Island on the Illinois side make up the Quad Cities. Fun fact: there are technically 5 cities, East Moline, but to make things easier we stuck with the 4).
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

