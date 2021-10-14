CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BIGGBY COFFEE ‘B the One Run’ supports local mental health efforts in West Michigan

By Jordan Carson
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The 1st Annual B the One Walk/Run took place on Sunday, October 10th, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan put on the B the One Walk/Run on World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to be the one for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

www.woodtv.com

