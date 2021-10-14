CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

I Gotta Pray

By Micah Drew
 4 days ago

12:34 a.m. A suspicious woman was asking how to get inside a nearby church. 1:33 a.m. The same suspicious woman was going door to door asking for directions to the church. 1:45 a.m. Banging metal and laughter was heard in a parking lot. 4:57 a.m. A woman just woke up...

I CAN AND I WILL: God has plans for our life, but we've got to try hard and pray

My mother loaded my brother and me onto a bicycle and rode to the grocery store 10 blocks from our home. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she peddled back with two bags of groceries and two boys trying to eat an ice cream sandwich. She didn’t do it for exercise. She didn’t have a car to drive. Mom didn’t complain, she just tried.
Not More Clowns

2:02 a.m. Someone trying to use their phone in the shower accidentally called 911. 9:56 a.m. A person sitting on the sidewalk was holding their coat over their head. 11:35 a.m. Two dogs were barking nonstop. 11:47 p.m. Construction workers were parking on a street that had “no parking” signs.
Woman found dead on side of interstate identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning. Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. "The men and women of the Clayton County...
Arizona mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman whose two children were found decapitated at the family's Lancaster home in California last year has finally been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested Natalie Brothwelll Tuesday, just one day after...
Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
Woman allegedly shoots man dead for refusing to kiss her

A mother-of-three allegedly fatally shot a man after he and his girlfriend refused to kiss her. Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, had moved in with James P. Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The three had been drinking together on Thursday night when...
Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

