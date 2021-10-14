I Gotta Pray

12:34 a.m. A suspicious woman was asking how to get inside a nearby church. 1:33 a.m. The same suspicious woman was going door to door asking for directions to the church. 1:45 a.m. Banging metal and laughter was heard in a parking lot. 4:57 a.m. A woman just woke up...
My mother loaded my brother and me onto a bicycle and rode to the grocery store 10 blocks from our home. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she peddled back with two bags of groceries and two boys trying to eat an ice cream sandwich. She didn’t do it for exercise. She didn’t have a car to drive. Mom didn’t complain, she just tried.
2:02 a.m. Someone trying to use their phone in the shower accidentally called 911. 9:56 a.m. A person sitting on the sidewalk was holding their coat over their head. 11:35 a.m. Two dogs were barking nonstop. 11:47 p.m. Construction workers were parking on a street that had “no parking” signs.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Los Lunas, New Mexico, father is trying to stay strong for his family after two of his children became critically ill due to the coronavirus. Over the past few weeks, Jason Baca has called the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) his home. Two of his...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning. Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. "The men and women of the Clayton County...
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was seriously injured after she was "launched" off an overpass on Interstate 85 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Oct. 4 as a result of possible street racing, according to Georgia State Patrol. According to GSP, Leslie Reese was standing outside of her car, which had broken...
When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
Cops said the couple kissed and put their heads against each other before the boyfriend fired the gun against his girlfriend’s temple. Florida police have identified the couple who reportedly attempted to carry out a suicide pact last week which left a woman dead and her boyfriend hospitalized. Holly Hill...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman whose two children were found decapitated at the family's Lancaster home in California last year has finally been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested Natalie Brothwelll Tuesday, just one day after...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million of marijuana. About 770 pounds of high-grade pot was found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida last week, CNN reported. In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Three individuals have been charged after officers find a child sleeping on a couch during a wellbeing check in Fairmont. On Oct. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a drug report and call of potential structure fire at a residence on Hoult Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal […]
A man’s brutal beating of his girlfriend forced her to undergo multiple surgeries and deal with multiple mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, Dauphin County prosecutors said. Sergio Martinez, 38, will serve 10 to 20 years in prison for the 2019 assault, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said...
A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
After a quiet few days following an exhaustive multiple-week search for Brian Laundrie with no luck finding him, police activity has once again resumed at the entrance to the Carlton Reserve. Allyson Henning, a reporter for WFLA, an NBC affiliate, reported a large law enforcement presence at the Venice end...
A photo shows a string of terrified text messages a mother received from her son on Wednesday morning during a shooting at his high school in Arlington, Texas. Four people were injured in the shooting, including three who were hospitalized, and the suspect was taken into custody. A screenshot of...
When Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink. The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself. Neither of them could...
A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
A Black woman who'd allegedly just been beaten up by a group of kids received even more brutality from a cop -- an interaction that was captured on video ... and is disturbing to the core. Video appears to show 34-year-old Shantel Arnold getting dragged by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s...
