Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Are “Part-Time Gangsters” in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you’re waiting for new episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s western series Yellowstone, why not check out his star-studded Paramount+ show? Today, the streamer released a new trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-episode family drama coming in November (and no, it’s not a Mare of Easttown spinoff). Mayor of Kingstown...

decider.com

Outsider.com

Dark ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer Introduces You to the ‘Jaws of the Beast’

As we wait patiently for season four of “Yellowstone” to start on November 7, there may be yet another show to not-so-patiently wait for. “Mayor of Kingstown” is created by Taylor Sheridan (creator of “Yellowstone”) and Hugh Dillon. It is an American crime thriller that will debut just a week after Kevin Costner and the rest of the Dutton family return to the screen. It will start on November 14 on Paramount+.
IGN

Mayor of Kingstown - Official Trailer

Couriers. Fix-it men. Part-time gangsters. Stream Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, exclusively on Paramount+ November 14. Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the Emmy nominated series Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the all-star cast includes Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. In addition to its debut on Paramount+, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for Mayor of Kingstown on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of Yellowstone.
kolafm.com

Jeremy Renner plays the Mayor | Kevin Machado |

A hot new show is coming to Paramount+. Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner plays Mike McLusky, the mayor of the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the only thriving industry. It looks great with an all star cast, check out the new trailer here.
theplaylist.net

‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Star In Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Holiday Event Series On Disney+

Is the excitement starting to wane for those Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series, yet? With “WandaVision” kicking things off in January with a huge bang, followed shortly by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuting the new Captain America, it seemed like the MCU streaming debut was going to be just as huge as the feature films. Then, while “Loki” seemed like a hit for a lot of fans, that series didn’t have the same cultural impact as the previous two, and “What If?” seems to be the first MCU series that folks are genuinely meh about. Next up, we have “Hawkeye,” which is hoping to bring some excitement (and holiday cheer) to the MCU this Thanksgiving.
State
Michigan State
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Hawkeye’ Two Episode Premiere, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed, ‘Candy Coated Christmas’ Premiere Date, ‘Blindspotting’ Renewed, ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Ordered and More!

Disney+’s Hawkeye is set to premiere November 24. The Marvel series will kick off with two episodes which will run through December 22. The streamer also revealed a new promo for the series which gives a first glimpse at Linda Cardellini’s character from the films, Laura Barton. Paramount+’s Mayor of...
Person
Taylor Handley
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Dianne Wiest
