Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Are “Part-Time Gangsters” in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer

Is the excitement starting to wane for those Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series, yet? With “WandaVision” kicking things off in January with a huge bang, followed shortly by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuting the new Captain America, it seemed like the MCU streaming debut was going to be just as huge as the feature films. Then, while “Loki” seemed like a hit for a lot of fans, that series didn’t have the same cultural impact as the previous two, and “What If?” seems to be the first MCU series that folks are genuinely meh about. Next up, we have “Hawkeye,” which is hoping to bring some excitement (and holiday cheer) to the MCU this Thanksgiving.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO