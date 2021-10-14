Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Are “Part-Time Gangsters” in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer

Couriers. Fix-it men. Part-time gangsters. Stream Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, exclusively on Paramount+ November 14. Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the Emmy nominated series Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the all-star cast includes Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. In addition to its debut on Paramount+, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for Mayor of Kingstown on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of Yellowstone.
