The Power of Concrete: Twisted Tree-Shaped Supports and Beams

ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Power of Concrete: Twisted Tree-Shaped Supports and Beams. The new headquarters of the building materials manufacturer HeidelbergCement consists of three interconnected building sections of different heights. The atrium of each building section provides plenty of light and luminance. The building was opened in June 2020 and provides up to 1,000 employees with a state-of-the-art work environment. The architectural firm AS+P Albert Speer + Partner based in Frankfurt was responsible for the project as a general planner, and carried out the design in collaboration with W+Architektur, with the latter providing the consulting office for the client’s project manager.

www.archdaily.com

techxplore.com

Building out of concrete, but without pouring concrete

EPFL researchers have built a footbridge prototype using reinforced-concrete blocks from walls of a building being renovated. The blocks were cut into individual pieces on site and assembled into a prestressed arch. This project, which marks the first time concrete has been reused in this way, is part of an initiative to substantially shrink the construction industry's carbon footprint by adopting a circular economy approach. The footbridge will be inaugurated at a ceremony at the Smart Living Lab in Fribourg on 11 October.
CONSTRUCTION
designboom.com

robust concrete pillars support minimalist 'jacaranda house' by JFGS architects in spain

Jacaranda house enjoys generous mediterranean views in spain. on a sloping plot of the cabo de gata-níjar natural park, in spain, architecture office josé francisco garcía-sánchez (JFGS) built ‘jacaranda house’, a spacious residence opening towards the mediterranean sea. presenting a familiar domestic program for a four-member family with an active social life, the dwelling takes shape as a minimalist composition of concrete, brick, and glass with integrated dry stone walls and natural terraces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Call for Ideas: The Mixing Middle Competition

Creative Design Entries Needed to Change Single-Family Zoning. The Urbanarium invites designers around the world to develop and present innovative solutions that enhance community vitality. Existing monocultural single-family neighbourhoods need to densify with Missing Middle housing, but that on its own isn’t enough. Those neighbourhoods also need a variety of activities to thrive. This competition asks designers to add new mixed-use functionality to skillfully enhance densifying areas, building on lessons learned during the pandemic. Welcome to The Mixing Middle.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

House V / Daffonchio & Associates Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Monaghan Farm, an eco-estate in Lanseria, was principally shaped around its natural context - it is situated on an undisturbed hill with Savannah grasslands with an expansive view of beautiful rolling hills and a river below – as well as the ideas and requirements of the clients.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Call for Entries: Climathon Sprint competition - concept design for an existing industrial site to transition it to become net zero

A unique Charrette-style competition bringing together architects, designers and innovative solution providers (students and young professionals) to create a concept to re-generate a former industrial area into a sustainable Net Zero community. Outcome desired: Architectural concept. Collaboration and sponsored by global organisations: Urbanomy, EDF, Artelia, NovAzure, UCL and IdeaLondon. Title.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

MDN House / Nook Architects + Amomicasa

Manufacturers: LIVOS, Persiana Barcelona, Ceramicas Sampedro, Egoin, Trimble, Vitermik. Text description provided by the architects. We find ourselves in the heartland, in a location surrounded by forest, fields and vineyards in the Penedés region. A small town that, in recent times, has been given new life and seen its population swell thanks to the alternative educational projects of its schools.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House of Six Lightened Ceilings / Yusuke Ando Architects

Manufacturers: IOC, Toto, Sanwacompany, Tokyo-Koei. Text description provided by the architects. This house was planned to make use of the expansion of space created by the combination of a saw-tooth roof and sloped ceilings. The owner's request was a wooden one-story house that could cherish family ties. The planning is based on a 3x3 nine grid, with the family's common space designed as a one-room in the center, and the private rooms dispersed around, aiming to achieve both a sense of family unity and individual independence.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fast Company

Most concrete produces pollution. This concrete is made of it

Concrete is the world’s most widely used building material, and it’s also one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions. The production of all the concrete for our sidewalks, buildings, and bridges is responsible for about 8% of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere globally. In the face of a changing climate, the material that builds our world is the same one destroying it.
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

Tonkin Liu's Water Tower wins RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2021

Tonkin Liu's Water Tower wins RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2021. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awarded the 2021 Stephen Lawrence Prize to Tonkin Liu’s Water Tower, an adaptive reuse project which converts a disused industrial structure in the countryside into a residential space. The design has a strong attitude towards material recycling, retaining much of the original structure while creating adaptable interiors. The utilitarian aesthetic blends with a creative re-engineering of the project, showcasing an architectural approach in tune with contemporary sustainability values.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

Structural Engineers: Das Haus Engenharia e Consultoria. Text description provided by the architects. The essence of this specific project was based on initially, identify the particularities of the surroundings of flat ground with not very generous dimensions, and then extract the maximum of it taking advantage of the highest level of the condominium. The concept idea was the primordial element that was responsible to guarantee the valorization of preserved green areas, in the core of the site, providing direct interaction with the flora.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Experiencing Design with Real-Time Architectural Visualization

Experiencing Design with Real-Time Architectural Visualization. Like any other art form, architectural visualization has the power to move your audience, whether it be the design client, potential customers or future tenants. When they can actually experience the design, they’re more likely to interact, collaborate, and comment long before the final version, giving them a sense of contribution to the whole—all while providing you with confidence that the design is really what they want.
COMPUTERS
ArchDaily

UIA 2030 Award : Call for Submissions

The UIA, in partnership with UN-Habitat, has launched the UIA 2030Award to promote the work of architects contributing to delivery of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development together with the New Urban Agenda. The biennial award, synchronised with the World Urban Forum, invites all architects around the world to...
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

The Endemic House / ESEcolectivo

Text description provided by the architects. In 2015, Dany and Jenny founded the first artisanal brewery on San Cristóbal Island, in Galapagos: La Cervecería Endémica. The proposal sought to be sustainable, natural, and local; as much as possible, considering the limitations of an Island (resources and energy supply, transportation, etc.). After four years of work and with the arrival of their first child, the couple decides to build the first house of their own on a plot of land located on the urban edge of Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, one kilometer away from the coast. In the same way as in the brewery, they seek to build their home sustainable, local, and as sensitive as possible to the natural context of the Islands. The Endemic House, therefore, aims to be a simple, efficient house and prioritizes the use of the local workforce and materials. The limited budget represents an important challenge in terms of management and logistics.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Vasterival Case Study Houses / LA SODA

Lead Architects: Hélène LATOUR & Valentin BERNARD. Text description provided by the architects. Issuing from research on ecological new materials, we met the manufacturer's De Sutter Frères who was developing an innovative construction process based on bio-sourced flax boards (SANOMUR). These boards have several advantages (flame resistant, soundproof, flexibility, and...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
ArchDaily

Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cloud, a paradigm of shifting landscape that reflects both its own character and that of the surrounding environment. When considering the relationship between the interior and exterior, it is more of a fusion. The house fuses man with his environment. With interconnectivity between the shifting landscape and the house’s platform, the connection is so tight that separation is not possible. This creates atmospheric conditions that are at once distinct and continual. The design thus seems like the coexistence of two contrasting elements of the manmade and the natural, the solid and the fluid, the dark and the light that define and redefine each other, creating a unified living environment for the house’s inhabitants.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

COCOON Beauty Salon / KAMITOPEN

Interior Designer: KAMITOPEN Co. Ltd, Masahiro Yoshida , Asuka Tamaru. Text description provided by the architects. There is a beauty salon "Cocoon" in Ginza district in Tokyo that was founded in 2000. It has been open for 21 years. In the time of COVID restrictions, we were asked to create a space that would be well-ventilated and easy to stop by. The place is situated under a railway viaduct that is a very rare place to have a store, even in Ginza district.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

The Continental Apartments / Jonathan Segal Architect

Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability, Residential. Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Tremco, Arcadia Inc., Leviton, Bentley Mills, CIM, Dal Tile, Enphase, Firestone TPO, LG HVAC, LG Solar, Siemens Electrical, York HVAC. Engineering: DCI Engineers. Consultants: David Nutter Electrical Engineering, Bob Succup Civil Engineering, J Geyer Plumbing. Text description provided by the architects. In Little...
SAN DIEGO, CA

