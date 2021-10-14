CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving Leaving More Than $200 Million on the Table by Digging in Against Vaccination

By Phil Watson
 4 days ago
Kyrie Irving stands to lose a boatload of money because of his insistence on not taking the COVID-19 vaccination. The Brooklyn Nets told Irving they would not welcome him to the team on a part-time basis. With New York City mandating vaccination for people using public gyms — including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan — that renders Irving ineligible for 43 of the team’s 82 games.

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
James Harden
Kyrie Irving
Steve Nash
Kevin Durant
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy On Kyrie Irving: "He's Not Giving A Voice To The Voiceless. I'm Not Buying That."

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of the NBA media world, thanks to Irving's unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Perhaps the craziest part of the whole situation is that Irving himself claims he is not anti-vaxx. Rather, he says he's against the strict protocols that are pressuring the citizens. According to him, he's giving a voice to those who don't have one by standing up for their right to choose what goes into their bodies.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Health
Basketball
Houston Rockets
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Ex-NBA star sends strong message to Kyrie Irving critics

Stephon Marbury came to the defense of Kyrie Irving on Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets star broke his silence about his stance on the coronavirus vaccine. Irving has been adamant about not getting the shot, which may end up costing him his season as the Nets said they would not use the point guard as a part-time player. Marbury gave Irving some support during the NBA star’s Instagram Live session when he explained his stance.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and More

The opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season is now less than a week away, and the new term will begin with a pair of matchups on Tuesday. After weeks of training camp and preseason contests, thoughts now turn to the games that matter. While the regular season is rapidly...
NBA
rolling out

The NBA puts more pressure on Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated; could miss season

The NBA can’t mandate that all its players get vaccinated, but can decide if its players are allowed to step on the court and has a made a ruling in Kyrie Irving’s stance on not getting injected. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Oct. 12, that Irving will not play or practice with the Brooklyn Nets until he is eligible to become a full participant under local COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
NBA
buffalonynews.net

Kyrie Irving on non-vaccination: 'This is about my life'

Kyrie Irving said he understands the career and financial implications of his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he is willing to stand up for what he believes in. The Brooklyn Nets said earlier this week that they are benching Irving since his lack of vaccination means...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Kyrie Irving's Vaccination Intentions Unclear; Nets' Optimism 'Waning'

The plot has thickened on Kyrie Irving's standing with the Brooklyn Nets. As Irving reportedly remains unvaccinated and unable to practice in Brooklyn or play with the team in home games given New York City's vaccine mandates for professional sporting events, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that the team remains undecided whether it'll "accommodate him as a part-time player."
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet amid vaccine situation

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving currently finds himself in a precarious situation. He refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccination. This is problematic because New York requires pro athletes who practice or play indoors to show proof of at least one vaccine shot. Translation: Irving, as things currently stand, cannot participate...
NBA
