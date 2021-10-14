CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Burien City Council candidates debate public safety, crime in virtual forum

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAB9h_0cRO4Rbq00

All eight candidates for Burien City Council participated in one-on-one debates Tuesday night (Oct. 12, 2021) in a virtual forum that focused on public safety and crime.

The debates, which were broadcast live online and moderated by award-winning television news journalist Brian Callanan, featured “the 5 most asked questions by businesses,” which were solicited by Tin Room owner Danny House, who had been organizing an in-person version of the event since August before canceling those plans Oct. 5.

Another local business owner, Robyn Desimone of Iris & Peony, stepped in two days later to facilitate the debates in a virtual format that ultimately drew more than 100 live online viewers.

Over two hours, candidates running for four seats on the city council discussed issues of crime, policing, public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and economic development, including possibly the most divisive single issue this election cycle: the Downtown Emergency Service Center’s permanent support housing project planned for downtown Burien.

The B-Town Blog will soon publish a more in-depth look at what the candidates had to say on those issues during Tuesday’s debates.

In the meantime, you can watch the full, raw video as produced by LiveOak AV below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Burien, WA
Elections
Burien, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Burien, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
Burien, WA
Government
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Television News#Burien City Council#Tin Room#Iris Peony#The City Council#Liveoak Av
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
598
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy