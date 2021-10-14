Burien City Council candidates debate public safety, crime in virtual forum

All eight candidates for Burien City Council participated in one-on-one debates Tuesday night (Oct. 12, 2021) in a virtual forum that focused on public safety and crime.

The debates, which were broadcast live online and moderated by award-winning television news journalist Brian Callanan, featured “the 5 most asked questions by businesses,” which were solicited by Tin Room owner Danny House, who had been organizing an in-person version of the event since August before canceling those plans Oct. 5.

Another local business owner, Robyn Desimone of Iris & Peony, stepped in two days later to facilitate the debates in a virtual format that ultimately drew more than 100 live online viewers.

Over two hours, candidates running for four seats on the city council discussed issues of crime, policing, public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and economic development, including possibly the most divisive single issue this election cycle: the Downtown Emergency Service Center’s permanent support housing project planned for downtown Burien.

The B-Town Blog will soon publish a more in-depth look at what the candidates had to say on those issues during Tuesday’s debates.

In the meantime, you can watch the full, raw video as produced by LiveOak AV below: