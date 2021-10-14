CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump expected to give deposition in protesters' lawsuit

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEZgz_0cRO4Qj700
Trump Deposition FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, file photo shows then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holding a news conference in Trump Tower in New York. Former President Trump is slated to return to New York City to provide a videotaped deposition in a lawsuit about his security team's crackdown on a protest outside Trump Tower over negative comments about Mexico and Mexican immigrants, during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is slated to return to New York City to provide a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team’s crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Trump is expected to record the deposition on Monday in Trump Tower, court papers in Bronx state Supreme Court show.

Three attorneys who represent Trump didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the deposition.

The lawsuit stems from a Sept. 3, 2015, protest outside that same New York City tower over negative comments Trump had made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants.

Six protesters of Mexican origin who said they were assaulted sued Trump, the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign and security personnel.

State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx denied an effort by Trump to quash a subpoena ordering him to testify.

The judge said Trump’s argument that there must be “exceptional circumstances” to depose a high-ranking government official did not apply because he was being called to answer for conduct outside of office.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have argued that Trump should have known that the security personnel would act in a “negligent or reckless manner.”

“This is a case about Donald Trump’s security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk," lawyer Benjamin Dictor said Thursday. "We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants’ dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump’s testimony to a jury at his trial.”

Trump's testimony will be played for a jury if the case proceeds to trial. If an emergency such as illness arises, Trump must testify by the end of the month, Gonzalez wrote in an Oct. 4 filing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump's advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration says it will allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to provide information to Polish officials about his torture in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks. The decision from the Biden administration was included in a letter government lawyers filed Friday with the Supreme Court....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Republicans approved redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. The maps were approved late Monday night following outcry from Democrats over what...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was a trailblazing American Dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust. It was that credibility he...
MILITARY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russian court outlaws racist, sexist extremist group

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Monday outlawed a radical online group that has become infamous for its racist and sexist views. The regional court in Nizhny Novgorod banned the the Muzhskoye Gosudarstvo (Male State) group as extremist. Its members will face criminal charges if they continue their activities.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Boston 25 News WFXT

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday. Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Top German tabloid editor ousted over misconduct claims

LONDON — (AP) — The powerful chief editor of Germany's best-selling newspaper has been removed from his post following revelations of misconduct, publishing company Axel Springer SE said Monday. Julian Reichelt was axed from the helm of the Bild tabloid “with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#State Supreme Court#Mexican#The Trump Organization
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI — (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro's inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela's socialist government. Alex Saab's legs shook...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy