MLB

Dodgers to Start Relief Pitcher Corey Knebel in Pivotal Game 5 Against the Giants

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Knebel will start for the Dodgers in a decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Giants Thursday night in San Francisco. The Dodgers announced the tactical move to start Knebel, no stranger to the opener role, in a tweet Thursday morning. The decision to start...

#Giants#Braves#Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#Dodger Stadium
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Corey Knebel Starting Was Not Just a Dave Roberts Decision

The Dodgers will not be going with Julio Urias to start Game 5 of the National League Division Series. After days building up to Julio taking the ball on normal rest, the team pivoted and chose to open with Corey Knebel. That brought a lot of confusion and backlash from...
MLB

