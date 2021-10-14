CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Embarrassingly Compared Zach Wilson to Josh Allen to Divert Blame Away From His Bad Coaching

By David Esser
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the New York Jets first hired Robert Saleh this past offseason, it was viewed as a home run acquisition. Saleh was the top head coaching candidate on the market and was praised for the elite defensive culture he constructed with the San Francisco 49ers. Having finally moved on from...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football," looking for revenge and to avoid a trap. After last week’s 38-20 beatdown of the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," the Bills (4-1), alongside the Chargers, are now the front-runners to win the AFC. Their offense is humming and their defense is among the best in the league five weeks in. They’re arguably the most complete, well-rounded team in the entire league. But Monday night’s game could prove to be another detour on the road to Buffalo’s first AFC title in a generation if they aren’t locked in, just like last season’s 42-16 whooping at the hands of these same Titans almost exactly one year ago. But this Bills team, with an even more improved Josh Allen and a dynamic set of skill position players, are better equipped to handle a Tennessee team still trying to smooth out their own wrinkles.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week

Zach Wilson must be feeling downright bubbly after guiding the New York Jets to a come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. He now has the award to prove it. Wilson has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 4 action, an award...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
elitesportsny.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘It’s always better to win’

Robert Saleh notched his first victory as a head coach — a Jets overtime win over the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Nothing like a win in the NFL. Of course, I’ll never be able to experience what it’s like from a playing or coaching standpoint, but from the outside looking in, it’s interesting to see how much a victory could do for an organization.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Sorry Coach: The Jets Need Zach Wilson To Be Exciting, Not Boring

“It’s ok to play a boring game of football.”. Those were the words of Jets head coach Robert Saleh about his quarterback after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots. That game was a nightmare for Zach Wilson who threw four interceptions in his regular season debut in front of his home fans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh addresses Marcus Maye’s legal situation

Marcus Maye is in some hot water from a legal standpoint. The Jets safety was apparently arrested back in February for DUI and faces multiple charges. Maye allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle while traveling on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 22 and then departed the crash shite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Bills#Espn#Byu
Yardbarker

Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games. He leads the NFL in...
NFL
Newsday

Jets coach Robert Saleh talks with safety Marcus Maye about DUI charges

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh met with Marcus Maye this week to discuss his February DUI arrest in Florida. Saleh called it "a really good conversation" and said the Jets are "supporting Marcus." Saleh wouldn’t say whether he previously knew about Maye’s arrest. But it appears he didn’t. Saleh...
NFL
247Sports

New York Jets release defensive back Jarrod Wilson

Following their win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the New York Jets have made some changes in the secondary. The team has released defensive back Jarrod Wilson, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. The Jets just signed Wilson to their practice squad back in September, and he has played...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson will get better with experience

Video of Zach Wilson’s first five games of his NFL career won’t be sent to Canton anytime soon. Wilson has looked overmatched, as most rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL. But Robert Saleh remains confident that with time on the job, Wilson will become the quarterback the Jets believe he can be. Saleh compared the start of Wilson’s career to Josh Allen’s.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson displayed his elite traits in first NFL win | NY Jets Film

Let me take you back. It’s September 7, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over 92,000 people gather into a deafening Neyland Stadium to watch the BYU Cougars take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The visiting BYU team is lead by their young sophomore quarterback, Zach Wilson. Did this team from Provo, Utah...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Not Easy Being a Rookie Quarterback'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has again and again expressed his utmost confidence in his rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. First-year throwers in the NFL often struggle, and though there are exceptions, Saleh said that one need only look north to the AFC East entry from Buffalo and that 4-1 team's fourth-year QB Josh Allen.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson says New York Jets' slow offensive starts 'crushing us'

Week after week, it's the same story: The New York Jets' offense doesn't show up until the second half and it's really starting to frustrate quarterback Zach Wilson, who indicated Sunday there's a "confidence issue" and it's "crushing us" because of early deficits. "It's a block we have to get...
NFL
NJ.com

Robert Saleh, Jets ready for London game against Falcons

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is no stranger to the NFL’s London games. During his stint as Jacksonville’s linebackers coach, the Jaguars made the trip three consecutive seasons. His experience has helped the Jets in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Want to bet on...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Saleh Has Reminder For Zach Wilson’s Critics

Through his first four career games, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled plenty. His head coach is preaching patience with the No. 2 overall pick. Wilson has hit on just 57.3% of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions. Four of those picks came in a Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh takes a page out of a former Jets coach's playbook

Jets head coach Robert Saleh against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello. Pete Carroll lasted just one season as the Jets’ head coach, a time that reflected some of the lowest moments in franchise history. A time that led to Rich Kotite’s ruinous 4-28 era and delivered a sense of hopelessness that will never be forgotten by those who lived through it.
NFL
SkySports

Zach Wilson leads new era for New York Jets with 'all the arm talent in the world'

Where Namath sported the grizzly chest hair and moustache customary to the 1960s and 70s, Wilson offers the utmost clean-cut look perhaps more reflective of the modernised face of a franchise. But where Namath welcomed the responsibility as underdog torchbearer to deliver Super Bowl III glory for the AFL's Jets...
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy