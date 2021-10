As expected, the Senate today approved Sen.Kim Hammer’s SB 739 to provide an exemption for workers from vaccine requirements, both federal and by private employers. Before today’s session ended, the Senate sent three anti-vaccination bills to the House, but none has an emergency clause, meaning none could take effect until 90 days after the session ends. The current round of private business vaccine requirements has driven the legislative push for action, though the majority of Arkansans and major work forces have been vaccinated.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO