One Badger and one Lady Badger on the cross country team each finished fourth in their respective individual races during the home meet last week. Both Abby Valdez and Tate Rainwater finished fourth in their respective races. Valdez ran a time of 14:09 and Rainwater ran a time of 18:41 Overall, the Lampasas boys’ team and the girls’ team both placed third in the standings, just behind…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO