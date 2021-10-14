CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m not talking about no ‘Essence’ fans,” the Afropop sensation Wizkid playfully told the sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s Tabernacle on Tuesday night as he scoured it for true devotees. “Essence,” an international hit which this week became Wizkid’s first U.S. Top 10 single, has catapulted the diligently prolific musician into the stratosphere — but embracing fans old and new, Wizkid made sure to spend parts of the evening reveling in the highlights from his career of over a decade.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Wizkid’s “Essence” Hits No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems has reached another level of success on the adult R&B market as his popular single topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. According to Billboard, “Essence” is Wizkid’s first Adult R&B No.1 on for his third appearance on the chart. He previously checked in on the charts with a feature on Drake’s “One Dance” with Kyla and Beyonce and SAINt Jhn’s “Brown Skin Girl,” featuring Blue Ivy Carter.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davido
Person
Adekunle Gold
Person
Damian Marley
Person
Wizkid
Person
Skepta
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Birdman Reveals He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million USD When He Struck a Deal With Universal

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Version of Hit Single

Kidz Bop has been remixing some of your favorite classic hits into children-friendly tunes since 2001. The music brand releases compilation albums of children performing clean versions of the latest hip-hop, pop, and r&b. The next hit to be converted into a family-friendly cover would be Lil Nas X’s single,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lagos#Pinnacle#African Music#North American#Americans#Naija#Rema Koffee#Lojay#Magic System
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name

Rap legend Kanye West’s request to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports ABC7. He will now simply be known as “Ye.” No middle name, no last name—just Ye. The 44-year-old musician cited personal reasons for the name change when he filed the petition on Aug. 24, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams gave Ye the OK.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z drop $3.5 million a week on a superyacht, more proof stars are nothing like us

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Film Festival With Jay-Z

The Lemonade singer has kept fans on their toes lately. Beyonce, who recently announced that she's working on new music, has also been busy in the public eye. Beyonce and her longtime beau, Jay-Z, made a surprise appearance at the The Harder They Fall premiere at BFI's London Film Festival.
MOVIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have a Rare Matching Fashion Moment as They Attend Wedding in Italy

A bride and groom in Italy had some very high-profile wedding guests this weekend: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the 40-year-old singer and 51-year-old rapper attended the wedding of French fashion accessories store D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co. and the son of Lvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault. At the wedding, he and Bey wore coordinating outfits. She sported a black, long, double-breasted wool coat over a light teal silk dress and matching stiletto sandals, paired with a sparkling studded clutch and black face mask. Jay-Z wore a navy...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy